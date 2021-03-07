Meghan Markle DESTROYS the Royal Family, Says They Nearly Drove Her to Suicide

KA-BOOM!

In her wildly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan Markle dropped one bombshell after another after another.

Some were disturbing. Some were revealing. But at least one was very joyous and exciting, so let's start there...

... MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ARE HAVING A GIRL!

About three weeks after Markle announced she was pregnant with her second child, the former actress and her husband confirmed to Oprah that a daughter is on the way.

She is due this summer and doesn't plan on having any more kids.

This vital tidbit, however, was almost the only piece of positive news broken by Markle during the earth-shattering CBS special.

At one point, Markle denied long-standing reports that she made Kate Middleton cry back on her wedding day in May 2018.

"The reverse happened," Meghan said of this allegation.

"And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something.

"But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

Markle also confirmed that there was an issue about the bridesmaid dresses, which led to the spat.

"It made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," the Duchess of Sussex admitted, not wanting to get into too many details and not wanting to disparage Middleton very much:

"I actually think it's I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized.

"And I forgiven her."

Meghan called Kate a "good person" and beseeched viewers not to pit the women against each other.

"If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't have to hate me," she said, adding that the media "really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain."

Okay, fair enough.

But it certainly sounds as if certain members of The Institution, as Markle often referred to it as, are pretty darn villainous.

During the interview, Meghan said the Royal Family didn’t want to make Archie a prince and refused to give him security.

For what reason?

Markle said she couldn't say for sure -- but revealed that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born... and what that would mean or look like.”

Oprah was flabbergasted by this revelation, although Markle would not specify exactly which members of The Institution said this about her impending baby back in the day.

By far the most distressing aspect of the sit-down?

When Markle opened up about her mental health.

She talked at emotional length about having had suicidal thoughts due to all the lies about her and all the negative attention... and how no one at The Palace was willing to help her.

At all.

“You were having suicidal thoughts?” Oprah asked during the two-hour interview.

“Yes. It was very clear and very scary,” Meghan replied in a heartbreaking confession. “I just didn’t see a solution.”

Continued the pregnant mother:

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered.

"But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

"And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Did she try to seek professional assistance? Yes.

Meghan went to Human Resources, but says she was told “there is nothing we can do to help you, because you’re not a paid member of the institution” and wasn’t allowed to seek help “because it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.”

“It takes so much courage to admit you need help,” Markle said.

"To admit that you need help, to admit how dark of a place you’re in.”

And yet... no one within the Royal Family seemed to care.

This mental health breakdown during place in and around January 2016 because Markle referenced an outing to see a performance at Royal Albert Hall after she had opened up to Prince Harry about her mindset.

Meghan said she has seen photos from the night and only notices how Harry is tightly holding her hand despite their smiles.

"We're both just trying to hold on," she added.

Later in the special, Prince Harry joined his wife across from Oprah and outlined how he felt "trapped" for years as a Royal.

He said The Institution controls you by "fear" and that, yes, he very much feared that Markle would end up like his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed while fleeing in a car from the paparazzi.

As for what Diana might think of Harry and Markle leaving their Royal life?

"She would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad," Harry replied, adding that her mom also would have seen all this coming because she lived it herself.

"All she'd ever want [would be] for us to be happy."

For the record, Harry said he has a great relationship with his grandmother, who he tremendously respects, but is not very close at all to his dad or his brother these days.

In all, this was a scathing interview, each and every second of it.

We can't verify everything that was said during it, but ask yourself this:

Based on what you know about the Royal Family, would a single revelation about sexism, elitism and/or racism surprise you at this point?