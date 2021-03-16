Meghan Markle Demands Proof of Royal "Bullying" Claims

In the days leading up to Meghan Markle's historic interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal family tried to get ahead of the story.

A story dropped claiming that Meghan had "bullied" the staff during her stay.

Even if the claim had been believable, the timing of it was beyond suspect.

Now, Meghan has submitted a formal request to see the "evidence" of her alleged reign of terror.

And you thought that things were tense with your in-laws.

Meghan wrote to Buckingham Palace, the Mail on Sunday reports.

She is asking to see any documents, emails, or text messages related to the alleged bullying compalint against her.

The Palace has launched an inquiry into the claims.

That Meghan wrote this request makes it clear that she is prepared to hit back at this cruel farce.

It is said that Queen Elizabeth has passed the request to Charles, Prince of Wales, whose aides are looking through files.

In October of 2018, while Meghan and Harry were still residing at Kensington Palace, one member of the staff allegedly sent an unhappy email.

"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," Mr Knauf claimed.

He also insited that "The treatment of X [Name redacted] was totally unacceptable."

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights," Mr. Knauf alleged.

He characterized: "She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence."

Knauf wrote: "We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

This email was sent to the Duke of Cambridge's private secretary, Simon Case.

Case is now the Cabinet Secretary.

Mr. Knauf wrote this following conversations with Samantha Carruthers, the head of HR at the Palace, claiming that she agreed with him.

When reports "leaked" that Meghan was accused of bullying the staff, the entire world was suspicious.

It seemed like a transparent attempt to change the narrative, preemptively, ahead of the big interview.

It also just didn't sound like Meghan at all -- not to the people who actually know her.

Meghan's friends and former coworkers have spoken out in her defense.

Tweet after tweet came out from actors who worked with Meghan for years and know what sort of person she is.

And the talented and beautiful Janina Gavankar shared that one PA had been fired for "gross misconduct," not driven out by bullying.

Additionally, advice columnist, author, and (sometimes) Twitter celebrity Nicole Cliffe returned from a Twitter hiatus just long enough to clown on the Meghan-haters.

She related a story in which a driver for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was repeatedly struck in the head ... by Philip himself.

Apparently the Duke felt that a motorcade in the US was traveling too slowly, and allegedly took out his frustration upon the driver.

That, of course, is an example of bullying.

There have yet to be any concrete details of what Meghan is said to have done, let alone evidence for them.

And there is clear reasoning behind why the royals would close ranks so sharply ahead of the interview.

Possibly the most infamous revelation from Meghan's sit-down talk with Oprah was about her son.

Apparently, a prominent but unnamed member of the royal family had a "conversation" with Prince Harry.

The subject matter was what skin tone Harry's son, Archie, would have when he was born.

That is of course not only an upsetting "conversation" to attempt to have, but a racist one.

Oprah later clarified that it was not Philip or Queen Elizabeth who spoke about this with Harry.

The obvious choices were either Harry's brother, William, or father, Charles -- both future kings.

The monarchy being essentially the world's most expensive mascot.

Additionally, the House of Windsor is likely the holder of the world's second-largest collection of stolen jewelry.

Despite that, the royal family will seemingly stop at nothing to protect future monarchs before anyone else.

It is widely believed among Americans on social media, though not confirmed, that Prince Charles was the one who wished to "discuss" Archie's skin tone.

Part of the reason is that he's older and simply seems more likely to bring up something like that.

The other reason is that he almost immediately appeared in a photo op alongside Black hospital workers at the NHS ... which felt like damage control.