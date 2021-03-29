Meghan Markle: Stabbed in the Back by Fake Friend! For the Weirdest Reason!

by at .  Updated at .

As much flak as Meghan Markle gets for exposing the Royal Family, she has never been the aggressor.

It seems like a favored pastime for British tabloids to take cheap, unsubstantiated shots at the Duchess.

But infamous tabloids aren't the only ones across the pond making Meghan's life miserable.

Reportedly, she was recently betrayed by someone whom she thought was a friend. 

Meghan Markle Interview Pic

The most awkward experience in the world is sending a message to the wrong person.

It's almost impossible to do in person, but frighteningly easy to do over text, DMs, or email.

The worst thing is that the person who's on your mind (because you're talking about them) can even be the recipient.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: A Photo

According to The Daily Mail, that mortifying experience is exactly what happened to a so-called "friend" of Meghan's.

This person, an unnamed Brit, kept a correspondence with the Duchess via WhatsApp (a messaging app popular in Europe).

And apparently this two-faced individual decided to mock Meghan behind her back for the silliest of reasons.

Meghan Markle in a Ponytail

"One of Meghan's British friends fell out with her," the inside source alleges.

The fallout occurred "because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis."

That's how messages work. They feature letters, punctuation, numbers, and emojis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah

Wildly, this person didn't just send the wrong text. They recorded a voice note and sent it to her.

"The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note," the insider details.

The source says that it was a note "saying, 'God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis.'"

It's Meghan Markle

"But then the friend sent the voice memo to Meghan herself by accident," the insider continues.

The source concludes that this was of course "instead of sending it to a mutual friend."

Presumably, it was a mutual "friend" whom the duplicitous note author trusted share their contempt.

Meghan and Harry Talk Podcast

It is hypocritical for someone to complain about emojis being "annoying."

What could conceivably be more irritating than someone sending an audio file of something that could have been a text?

Part of the joy of modern communication is not having to process noises to understand what a friend is saying. You just read it.

Meghan Markle Sits and Talks

It is also, obviously, a two-faced move.

Talking bad about someone behind their back is not particularly kind.

If this person had not held this rude (and, as we mentioned, hypocritical) view of Meghan, their messaging slip-up could have been heartwarming instead.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All Smiles!

Yes, it's true that lots of people will make an offhand comment about how they feel about someone.

There are certain things that are not malicious to think but would be unkind to say to someone's face.

However, given Meghan's overall circumstances, this feels a little bit worse than your average "I said I liked her haircut but I lied."

Meghan Markle with Oprah

Meghan, almost from the moment that her relationship with Prince Harry went public, had a target on her back.

She was American. She was divorced. She was dating the UK's most eligible bachelor.

And in the eyes of millions of bitter, shrivel-hearted racists, her Blackness was a threat to their national identity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on CBS

There is a difference between poking fun at a successful friend in a lighthearted manner and kicking someone when they're down.

Being glad for a friend's promotion but exchanging looks with another friend over their new condo's disgusting neutral color scheme is one thing.

It's another to see a friend be the target of widespread hate and misinformation and decide to gripe about them. Meghan doesn't need that kind of friend.

Show Comments
Tags:

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: A Photo
Charles, Elizabeth, Meghan
Meghan Markle Sits and Talks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Archie in Black and White
It's Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Harry Interview

Meghan Markle Videos

Meghan Markle Can Prove EVERYTHING She Said About Royal Family Racism
Meghan Markle Can Prove EVERYTHING She Said About Royal Family Racism
Samantha Markle: Meghan and Harry Are Gonna Get Divorced!
Samantha Markle: Meghan and Harry Are Gonna Get Divorced!
Piers Morgan Gets Called Out For Harassing Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan Gets Called Out For Harassing Meghan Markle