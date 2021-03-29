Meghan Markle: Stabbed in the Back by Fake Friend! For the Weirdest Reason!

As much flak as Meghan Markle gets for exposing the Royal Family, she has never been the aggressor.

It seems like a favored pastime for British tabloids to take cheap, unsubstantiated shots at the Duchess.

But infamous tabloids aren't the only ones across the pond making Meghan's life miserable.

Reportedly, she was recently betrayed by someone whom she thought was a friend.

The most awkward experience in the world is sending a message to the wrong person.

It's almost impossible to do in person, but frighteningly easy to do over text, DMs, or email.

The worst thing is that the person who's on your mind (because you're talking about them) can even be the recipient.

According to The Daily Mail, that mortifying experience is exactly what happened to a so-called "friend" of Meghan's.

This person, an unnamed Brit, kept a correspondence with the Duchess via WhatsApp (a messaging app popular in Europe).

And apparently this two-faced individual decided to mock Meghan behind her back for the silliest of reasons.

"One of Meghan's British friends fell out with her," the inside source alleges.

The fallout occurred "because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis."

That's how messages work. They feature letters, punctuation, numbers, and emojis.

Wildly, this person didn't just send the wrong text. They recorded a voice note and sent it to her.

"The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note," the insider details.

The source says that it was a note "saying, 'God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis.'"

"But then the friend sent the voice memo to Meghan herself by accident," the insider continues.

The source concludes that this was of course "instead of sending it to a mutual friend."

Presumably, it was a mutual "friend" whom the duplicitous note author trusted share their contempt.

It is hypocritical for someone to complain about emojis being "annoying."

What could conceivably be more irritating than someone sending an audio file of something that could have been a text?

Part of the joy of modern communication is not having to process noises to understand what a friend is saying. You just read it.

It is also, obviously, a two-faced move.

Talking bad about someone behind their back is not particularly kind.

If this person had not held this rude (and, as we mentioned, hypocritical) view of Meghan, their messaging slip-up could have been heartwarming instead.

Yes, it's true that lots of people will make an offhand comment about how they feel about someone.

There are certain things that are not malicious to think but would be unkind to say to someone's face.

However, given Meghan's overall circumstances, this feels a little bit worse than your average "I said I liked her haircut but I lied."

Meghan, almost from the moment that her relationship with Prince Harry went public, had a target on her back.

She was American. She was divorced. She was dating the UK's most eligible bachelor.

And in the eyes of millions of bitter, shrivel-hearted racists, her Blackness was a threat to their national identity.

There is a difference between poking fun at a successful friend in a lighthearted manner and kicking someone when they're down.

Being glad for a friend's promotion but exchanging looks with another friend over their new condo's disgusting neutral color scheme is one thing.

It's another to see a friend be the target of widespread hate and misinformation and decide to gripe about them. Meghan doesn't need that kind of friend.