Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Precious Maternity Photo Amidst British Backlash

On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a courageous interview to Oprah and to the world.

In addition to sharing some of Meghan's harrowing experiences with royal racism, they also had good news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl!

To mark the occassion, they released a heartwarming new family photo.

We all know that this is a difficult time for Meghan and Harry.

Speaking truth in the face of adversity has real consequences -- including public backlash.

We all know that the thing that racists hate most is when their vitriol is called out for what it is.

However, one of the sweetest parts of their interview with Oprah was sharing that they're expecting a girl.

"To have a boy then a girl -- what more can you ask for?" Harry expressed.

The pair were so excited to share the news with Oprah and with the world ... and to share this photo.

This breathtaking family portrait was snapped by the couple's friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!" Harriman gushed on Instagram.

"Congratulations my friends," the caption continued, "and welcome to the #girldad club H."

It is of course amazing news that Archie will soon be a big brother.

However, obviously, Meghan and Harry's wonderful announcement was not the sole focus of the interview.

Sadly, much of their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was dedicated to some difficult discussions about royal racism.

Time after time, "The Firm" -- referring to the British monarchy -- seemingly chose to not protect Meghan in ways that they safeguarded others.

Perhaps the British tabloid frenzy over Meghan's mere existence was too much.

Maybe they favored William and Kate as he's the crown prince.

One incident described a report that claimed that Meghan had reduced Duchess Kate to tears shortly before Meghan's wedding.

The truth of the matter was that it had been the opposite.

Meghan had no issue with Kate, who graciously apologized. Her issue was with the Crown's refusal to publicly correct the story.

Remaining silent while a member of the royal family came under attack by racists is ... well, it's not good.

It is strange to think that we here at THG have done more to refute obvious lies about Meghan than Harry's own family.

Thinking of how much must have been done to protect Prince Andrew, an accused sex offender, really puts it into perspective.

Most infamously of all, Meghan revealed in her interview that some of the explicit racism came from within the family.

Someone spoke to Harry to have a "conversation" about Archie's skin tone before he was born.

Oprah's astonishment in that moment went viral on social media, and for good reason.

This was reportedly from someone prominent within the royal family.

With Oprah having clarified that it was not Queen Elizabeth or the infamously offensive Prince Philip, all eyes turned to two men.

Did William speak to his brother about this, or was it Prince Charles who spoke this way about his own grandchild?

While the rest of us are left to speculate as to which royal family member said that, Meghan and Harry are living their lives.

The same pernicious forces in the British media that hounded Meghan are now gnashing their collective teeth with indignation.

But Meghan and Harry are protecting their family. They love each other, and Piers Morgan's obnoxious whining cannot change that.