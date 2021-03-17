Matt James: I'm an Emotional Wreck! I Need Therapy!

Matt James is seemingly taking the first step on any path to any sort of recovery.

He's admitting that he needs help.

Two days after The Bachelor Season 25 concluded with James selecting Rachael Kirkconnell to be his girlfriend, only to then dump her weeks later after racially-insensitive social media posts from her past resurfaced... Matt has spoken out.

And, in the process, he's made it clear that he's not in a great mental state at the moment.

"Google Therapist Near me," Tweeted Matt late on Tuesday, as you can see below.

The short and simple message was greeted by some with an eye roll because Matt isn't saying he's in therapy or anything; cynics could say he's just trying to garner some sympathy by implying he could use some.

It was greeted by others, however, with a show of support.

Forr example:

Olivia Caridi, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, wrote the following in response:

"We're here for you Matt. I'm so sorry for comments from horrible people.

"I know it's hard to ignore them, but there are so many people within Bach Nation who care about you.

"I hope ABC can assist in your quest for therapy, it's necessary (and something I wish I'd gotten)!"

James, of course, served this season as first Black lead in Bachelor history.

He chose Rachael over Michelle Young on the finale, but opted not to propose to her.

Matt did say he loved Kirkconnell, however, and said he was excited for her to be the mother of his children -- only to basically take this all back after seeing photos of her in attendance at a plantation-themed party in 2018.

"Before Rachael addressed anything or Chris Harrison spoke on anything, I'm trying to be there for her, and I dismissed them as rumors, because that's what they were to me," James said on the After the Final Rose special.

"You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they're not true.

"And then, when you find out that they are it just makes you question everything."

After speaking with Rachael, who acknowledged she had more to learn about the Black experience and racial equality, Matt decided to end the romance, explaining on air:

"I wasn't OK because it was in that moment and the conversation that I had that... Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America."

One might easily wonder how Matt ever believed Kirkconnell was capable of such an understanding after having known her for eight weeks.

But that's a subject for another time, we suppose.

Although... it does also explain some of the scrutiny James now faces and why he may feel a need to talk to a therapist.

As for Kirkconnell, she took to Instagram on March 15 to explain her feelings about the split.

"Just when you think you found your way, life throws you onto a new path," she wrote.

"it's unpredictable, unexplainable, and things might not go the way you hoped for. while i certainly wish things turned out differently, i also believe there is a reason for everything.

"we may not be able to control situations thrown our way, but we can control how we deal with it, and i believe good can come out every circumstance."

She added;

"of course i wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. i got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life.

"he will always hold a piece of my heart.

"i'll always be hopeful and believe what's meant to be will be."