Matt James and Heather Martin: Are They Secretly Dating?!

There's something going on with Heather Martin.

During a surprising episode of The Bachelor, she showed up to the Nemacolin Resort unannounced and quarantined for two weeks just so she could be sent home by Matt James, who rightly pointed out that she arrived too late in the process.

But that wasn't the last we'd see of Ms. Martin.

As many eagle-eyed fans pointed out, Heather was in attendance at the filming of the Women Tell All episode that aired on Monday.

In behind the scenes pics that were posted on Instagram, Martin can be seen sitting among the other contestants on the dais

You didn't see her in the episode, because apparently, her segment was cut

For many fans, the mysterious circumstances brought to mind a similar incident in which Kelley Flanagan showed up to Peter Weber's Women Tell All taping, but was not featured on camera.

It was later revealed that Peter and Kelley were dating.

Is there something similar going on with Matt and Heather?

Well, to answer that question, we first need to explore the manner in which Matt's season reportedly ends.

So yeah, consider this your SPOILER ALERT!

According to Reality Steve and others in the know, Rachael Kirkconnell receives Matt's final rose.

However, James did not propose while taping the finale, and it seems his relationship with Kirkconnell quickly deteriorated.

Obviously, Kirkconnell's race scandal didn't help their situation, but we don't know for sure that that was the nail in the coffin.

Whatever the case, it appears that Matt and Rachael have broken up.

An insider tells Life & Style that the couple broke up “due to the backlash" from the public.

“At the end of the day, he cared more about protecting himself, supporting his friend Rachel Lindsay and speaking out against the franchise," says the source.

"Rachael can’t wait until she can finally share her side of the story once the finale airs.”

And that brings us to the Matt and Heather speculation.

It began back in January, when both James and Martin tagged themselves in San Clemente, California.

“I’m calling it now: Matt James and Heather Martin both eating hummus the same time on their Instagram Stories 22 hours ago,” one member of Bachelor Nation tweeted at the time.

And the speculation certainly didn't end there.

“Heather and Matt are dating! Why else would they cut her from Women Tell All? Come on, now!” another person tweeted on March 2.

It does seem as though something is up here.

But it might be too much of a leap to say that these two are definitely dating.

Martin could have been on hand for the Women Tell All taping for any number of reasons.

Maybe she filmed a segment, and producers decided it was too boring to make it to air.

If you ask us, the real smoking gun here is that NYC resident Matt was hanging out near Heather's hometown of San Diego.

Could these two have been hiding a relationship for MONTHS?

We suppose it's possible -- hell, this season has been so bizarre that just about anything is possible.