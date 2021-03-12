Mackenzie Standifer to Maci Bookout: You'll Never Bring Me Down, Bish!

If there was ever a chance that Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout could set aside their differences and form a civil co-parenting relationship, we think it's safe to say it's long gone at this point.

Over the course of the past few weeks we've watched the feud between the exes go from bad to unfixable.

And now, Ryan and Maci's families are jumping in, which is sure to make this situation even nastier.

The latest round of trouble began last month, during filming for this season's Teen Mom 2 reunion show.

To the surprise of producers, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Standifer refused to join Maci and Taylor McKinney on stage.

This led to a situation in which Maci and Taylor filmed with Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

To say that things did not go smoothly would be putting it very, very mildly.

In an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Gossip, Taylor revealed that he and Larry nearly came to blows.

“The source comes off as very one-sided so you can probably guess who that is," Taylor said, suggesting that previous accounts of the incident came from Ryan.

"You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids.

"You come for my wife and kids?" Taylor continued, leaving no doubt where he stands on this ongoing feud.

"I’m coming for you.”

Shortly thereafter, Maci made her own feelings known with a strongly-worded tweet:

"I really wanted to post some 'petty b-tch' (and hilarious) comments, but I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of 'petty' without googling it and reading it aloud," she wrote.

Naturally, fans assumed that this feud would continue to escalate from there.

After all, the altercation clearly didn't end on that reunion stage, as Maci and Taylor continued to take shots at Ryan and Mack in the press and on social media.

But amazingly, things sort of petered out for a bit.

Now, however, it seems that Mackenzie is back to throwing passive-aggressive shade via her Instagram Stories.

Ryan's not on social media at all these days, which is probably for the best.

Besides, Mackenzie is doing enough talking for the both of them at the moment.

"I've fallen several times, but never laid there," she wrote most recently.

Now, is it fair to assume that this is her way of throwing shade at Maci?

Is this necessarily a reference to Bookout talking a mountain of trash and then suddenly going silent?

Of course not! But that's not stopping TM2 fans from jumping directly to that conclusion.

And it's not like Standifer didn't know what sort of reaction she would receive from that post.

Obviously, the principal players in this drama are Ryan and Maci, but at this point, it seems that Maci and Mackenzie are the ones who are still battling it out.

The cold war between these two could wind up making the situation much worse.

But since they're the only ones talking, they might also be the only ones who can put a stop to this mess.