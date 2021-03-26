Mackenzie Standifer Reacts to Teen Mom Firing: It Goes All the Way to the Top!

Mackenzie Standifer has shed new light on what transpired this week between herself, Maci Bookout and the higher-ups at MTV.

As previously reported, Mackenzie has essentially been fired from Teen Mom OG.

Neither she nor husband Ryan Edwards nor either of Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry, will play any sort of prominent role next season on this cable network hit.

And why not?

Because Maci Bookout has finally has enough.

The mother of Ryan's 12-year old son, Bentley, Maci, of course, is one of the lead stars on Teen Mom OG.

The bulk of her storyline over the past several episodes has focused on an ongoing feud with her ex's family over how infrequently they get to see young Bentley.

Bookout has insisted this is because Bentley has no interest in seeing his troubled dad, at least not until he gets professional help... while Ryan and company think Maci is just being a spiteful bitch.

Those were Mackenzie's actual words a few weeks ago, and that was before Maci made this power move.

Speaking to host Katie Joy while appearing on Without a Crystal Ball on Wednesday, Mackenzie confirmed that Bookout was responsible for gettiing her rivals canned.

“Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired,” the 24-year-old told Joy.

But then she revealed a brand new tidbit about the situation.

Previously, you see, based on reporting from The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup, a source alleged that Bookout told producers she wanted her ex and his loved ones gone from the show.

“Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward,” this insider explained.

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities.

"Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

HOWEVER...

Mackenzie says differently.

She claims that she, Ryan and his parents actually got a call from MTV and found out “Maci’s agent went above [producers’] heads and went to Viacom.”

Viacom is the parent company that owns MTV, which would mean Mackenzie's firing came from the highest level of this food chain.

Standifer added in this week's interview with Joy:

“Sadly, the truth of the matter is, she calls the shots here, this is her show. It is what it is, it’s fine.”

This is very true. The series is called Teen Mom, after all.

When asked about Ryan’s response to the firing, Mackenzie said he was cool with it.

“He was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on,'” the reality star said.

“‘We’re gonna live our lives.

"We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like, don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

What life skills do they possess, however? What will Ryan and Mackenzie actually do now for money?

“Ryan has got work and he has skills and a couple of trades that he went to school for he’ll be fine,” Standifer continued, prior to revealing her own plans for the future:

“I am taking a licensing test for insurance in a couple of weeks.

"I’m actually almost relieved -- it’s almost like a weight off my shoulders. I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

That's a very fair and healthy way to look at things.

Does Mackenzie actually mean it?

Perhaps.

Just yesterday, she posted the following quote Instagram:

"What's meant to be will always find a way."

Profound stuff there, you know?

And, considering Larry nearly came to blows with Taylor McKinney at the Teen Mom OG reunion this year?

It's safe to say his role on the show simply isn't meant to be any longer.