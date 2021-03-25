Mackenzie Edwards: Yes, Maci Bookout Got Me Fired! She's a You-Know-What!

Mackenzie Edwards really is outta there, folks.

As you may have heard about by now, Teen Mom OG will be undergoing a bit of a shakeup next season after producers took Mackenzie, her husband and her in-laws by surprise this week.

According to The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup, they called up these part-time cast members and told them to pack their figurative bags.

The group has been fired.

Over the past few weeks, MTV viewers have watched as Ryan and his close relatives have trashed Maci Bookout at every opportunity, blaming the cast member for keeping 12-year old son Bentley to herself.

Maci has countered, on numerous occasions, by saying that Bentley simply doesn't want to be around his father.

Not after Ryan's history of drug abuse and law-breaking.

Not untill Ryan at least goes to therapy.

At various times this season, Ryan has blasted his ex. And so has Mackenize. And so has Ryan's dad, Larry, and Ryan's unpopular mom, Jen.

But Bookout has apparently gotten the last laugh.

“Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward,” a source told The Ashley yesterday.

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities.

"Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

Now, speaking to to Without a Crystal Ball blog about the situation, Mackenzie has confirmed this report.

She says that Bookout got her and everyone else mentioned above fired from the Teen Mom OG so that the show could feature more of Maci and her own storyline.

"Nothing happened, literally, nothing," Mackenzie told this outlet of why she won't be returning to the show.

"We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom."

Edwards went on to claim that Bookout's agent "said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that."

Mackenzie was asked whether there was something specific that led to Bookout's request, to which she replied:

"Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired.

"They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."

Thus far, fans don't seem very sympathetic to Mackenzie's plight. Or her whining.

They've simply been destroying the Edwards family online in the wake of this casting news, which comes on the heels of Larry Edwards reportedly getting into a HUGE argument with Taylor McKinney at the recent reunion special taping.

As for how Ryan is responding to his axing?

Mackenzie says her husband told her that "We're gonna move on. We're gonna live our lives," adding:

We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don't waste your time or your breath coming back.'"

The interviewer then asked whether there was an "ulterior motive" behind the firing, prompting Mackenzie to point to some kind of retaliation over "Jen and Larry and Taylor getting into it."

Mackenzie added that it seems to be more of an "angry, I'm gonna show you who's boss type deal."

The thing is, even if that's the case... so what?!?

Maci is the boss.

The program is called Teen Mom OG.

It's not called Bitter Wife of a Drug Addict Who Has Only Received Air Time Because Her Husband Can't Get His $hit Together OG.