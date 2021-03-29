Maci Bookout's Mom: Ryan Edwards Is Pure Evil!

We know a good deal about the life of Maci Bookout.

But unlike some of the other Teen Moms, Maci doesn't spend much time talking about her upbringing, and relatively little is known about her early life.

So it was somewhat of a surprise when Maci's mom, Sharon, responded publicly to the latest drama involving her daughter's baby daddy, Ryan Edwards.

As you've probably heard by now, Ryan and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG at Maci's request last week.

The decision came on the heels of several months of drama between the parents of 12-year-old Bentley.

At one point, Maci became so angry with Ryan's erratic behavior that she prohibited Bentley from seeing his father.

The move was a controversial one on social media, but we doubt that Maci was too concerned with the opinions of fans.

She felt that she was protecting her son's safety, and she's made it very clear on several occasions that nothing will ever present her from doing so.

Ryan, of course, lashed out publicly, which led Maci to the decision to silence him by getting him fired.

Fans are split on the question of whether ot not that was the right thing to do.

But one person who is decidedly Team Maci is her mom.

“It didn’t take a day to do the damage. It wont take a day to undo it,” Sharon tweeted this week, as reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

"It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work.”

Ryan is basically the embodiment of the phrase "some people just don’t wanna do the work," and Sharon's criticism 100 percent checks out.

But Ryan, of course, doesn't see things that way.

“Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth,” Ryan told UK tabloid The Sun in his first interview since being fired.

“She will always fight to have us off the show," he added.

“MTV does not really stand for anything we believe in or support."

Sounds like Ryan is attributing far too much ill-intent to both Maci and MTV.

In both cases, the motives are actually quite obvious:

They wanted Ryan off the show because he's a terrible person and a pain in the ass to work with, not because he's such a fearless truth-teller.

Folks, too much time in front of reality TV cameras is enough to warp a person's brain.

Case in point, Ryan Edwards -- a 32-year-old man who's fuming over the fact that he's been fired from a show called Teen Mom OG and might now be forced to get a real job in order to support his family.

Obviously, the move will have a significant impact on Ryan's lifestyle, but perhaps that's not such a bad thing.

If anything Ryan's wife and parents should be thanking Maci for getting him fired.

After all, at least it will be that much harder for Ryan to buy drugs now!

And that must be a good thing!