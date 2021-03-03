Maci Bookout Throws Major Shade at Ryan Edwards: You're a Delusional Loser!

Even though Ryan Edwards is sober now (or so he claims), he's still got a lot of work to do in terms of self-improvement.

And he should probably be devoting most of his attention to the fact that he is a genuinely terrible father.

To be fair, we don't know much about Ryan's relationship with his youngest children, but his interactions with eldest son Bentley have been extensively documented on Teen Mom OG, and they leave much to be desired.

These days, Ryan's not even allowed to see Bentley, which is probably for the best.

As TMOG viewers know, that decision was a long time coming.

Maci Bookout has always had reasons to be concerned, but they've been amplified by Ryan's behavior over the past year.

Viewers were stunned to see Ryan bullying Bentley, and apparently, those scenes had an effect on Maci as well.

She's repeatedly stated that she wants Bentley to have a relationship with his father, but she also knows that her son's safety needs to be priority number one.

And there's currently reason to believe that Bentley might not be safe in his father's presence.

Naturally, Maci's decision has not improved her relationship with Ryan, and it seems the animosity between the exes was on full display at the filming of this year's TMOG reunion special.

As you may have heard, Ryan refused to take the stage with Maci at the reunion, which led to a scenario in which she and husband Taylor McKinney were left to have a discussion with Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

It didn't go well.

In fact, Taylor and Larry nearly came to blows.

"You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids," McKinney told The Hollywood Gossip in an exclusive interview.

"You come for my wife and kids?" Taylor says, leaving no doubt where he stands in this ongoing feud. "I’m coming for you.”

Needless to say, this feud is far from over, and during the past week, both sides have been throwing major shade on social media.

Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, kicked things off with memes about the importance of removing toxic people from your life.

She didn't name any names, but it wasn't hard to figure out who she was talking about.

Maci finally replied this week, but in keeping with the passive-aggressive tone of this cold war, she allowed her fans to do the talking for her.

According to a new report from The Sun, Bookout "liked" a post that referred to Ryan and Mackenzie as “delusional” and “in severe denial.”

Ryan's not on social media, but we're sure Mackenzie caught wind of this latest shade and brought to his attention.

No doubt Edwards and Standifer are both outraged by Maci's subtle jab, but they should probably consider themselves lucky -- after all, those are pretty tame insults, considering Ryan's recent behavior.