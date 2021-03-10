Maci Bookout Talks Birds, Bees, Eggs, Sperm with 12-Year Old Son

Maci Bookout had THE talk with her son on Teen Mom OG this week.

No, not the one about how 12-year old Bentley's dad is a (hopefully) recovering drug addict who has often been to rehab and who has been arrested on many occasions.

As loyal MTV viewers know well, Maci and Bentley have chatted often this season about Ryan Edwards, with the young man allegedly refusing to see his dad until Ryan gets professional help.

Instead, when it comes to Tuesday evening's episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci sat Bentley down and delved into the topic of where babies come from -- along with other related sexual issues.

We did say THE talk, didn't we?

It all started after Bentley told his mother and his stepfather, Taylor, that everyone laughed at him during Bible class when his voice cracked while reading a passage aloud.

“I know you asked your mom why boys and girls take Bible class separate,” Taylor said, prompting Bookout to ask her son: “So, what do girls have?”

After the 12-year old replied with a "vagina" for girls and a “pecker” for girls, Maci stepped in and corrects him before moving on.

“So, a penis goes inside a vagina,” she explained on air.

“Remember when we take about eggs and sperm? So, sperm will come out of a penis and it will meet a female egg."

Bentley, who Maci shares with ex Edwards and who has received more screen time this season than ever before, had many more questions about how things happen. Understandably so.

However, Maci let her son know that some questions and topics can wait.

“The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo," continued Bookout. "And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection.

"I was 16 when I got pregnant with you."

Following this reveal, MTV played a clip of Maci's 2009 episode of 16 & Pregnant, the series’ pilot, during which she gave birth to Bentley.

Maci then offered her son some comfort... when it comes to her present and upcoming interactions with the opposite sex. Or, hey, maybe the same sex.

“Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon,” she explained to Bentley.

“You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like. It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything."

"It’s gonna be OK."

Very sweet, honestly.

Taylor also told Bentley that when he hears things from his friends or in song lyrics or whatever... he’d rather that the almost-teenager ask his parents questions so he can get “the right information."

Better that than learning from classmates, you know?

Or G-d forbid, the Internet.

Maci and Taylor got married in 2016 and share daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4.

Edwards, for his part, married girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer in 2017 - and the two share son Jagger, 2, and Stella, 14 months, along with their respective sons from their previous relationships.

Needless to say he's not having this talk with Bentley anytime soon.

In our view, Maci handled the birds and the bees chat in this case with Bentley as well as any parent can.

But will the celebrity's critics lay into Bookout for exploiting her son once again? You can almost bet on it.

Why?

What 12-year old, after all, would want his first-ever lecture about sex to be featured on a popular reality TV show?

Yes, it goes with the territory for him these days, but still. Awkward. His entire personal life is immortalized on MTV!