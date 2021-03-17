Maci Bookout: Ryan Edwards' Parents Lie Worse Than He Does!

Somehow, the feud between Maci Bookout and the Edwards family keeps getting more intense.

The two parties barely have an face-to-face interactions with one another, but as long as they're able to take shots at one another in the press and on social media, this situation will keep getting worse.

The last time Maci was under the same roof as the Ryan Edwards and his parents was when both families assembled on a Tennessee soundstage in order to tape this season's Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

(Due to Covid-related travel restrictions, each of the ladies filmed their segments close to home.)

On that occasion, Ryan Edwards refused to join Maci on stage.

This led to a situation in which Maci and husband Taylor McKinney filmed a segment with Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

According to those present at the time, the situation got ugly in a hurry, and Taylor and Larry nearly came to blows.

Now, we have a bit more information about what transpired beforehand that made the situation so tense.

As you may recall, Jen and Larry complained that they're not allowed to see Ryan's son Bentley.

This was was apparently the result of a decision made by Maci in order to protect the boy.

Ryan and Larry side with Ryan in all things, so rather than acknowledging that the situation is all Ryan's fault, they publicly blamed Maci.

In an interview with The Sun, Larry complained that he “hasn’t gotten to see Bentley very much" in recent months.

“Their relationship hasn’t been going well. It’s not any better. Something came up that she wanted and needed," he said of Maci.

"Ryan wasn’t going to comply with everything she wants and needs and we’ve been shut down."

From there, Larry really pointed the finger at Maci, essentially accusing her of sabotaging his relationship with Bentley.

“Bentley right now, we can’t even see him, they’re not even allowed to see him. It is what it is," Larry continued.

Unfortunately for Larry, Maci caught wind of those comments, and she called them out as BS on this week's episode of Teen Mom OG.

"They've been allowed to see him the whole time. They just saw him at Jagger's birthday," she ranted.

Bookout added that "nothing's happened with Jen and Larry" before saying what's on everybody's mind:

"I feel like this was an attempt to get my attention because they're frustrated or to get my attention to say things they would say to me, but won't," Maci added.

"If I went to the press and spilled all the tea, y'all probably never want to leave your damn house again."

While commend Maci on holding back for Bentley's sake, we're also hoping that she'll eventually get fed up with Jen and Larry and fill the world in on what's really going on.

Whether it's in court, on Instagram, or on MTV, Maci will probably spill all the Edwards tea at some point.

And maybe when that happens, we'll finally gain some insight into how Ryan wound up so effed up.