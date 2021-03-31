Maci Bookout: Ryan Edwards Is a Deadbeat! Bentley Calls Taylor McKinney Dad!

We guess what Maci Bookout is doing could be described as "kicking a man while he's down"

But since the man in question is Ryan Edwards, we don't think anyone will fault her for it.

As you've probably heard, Ryan and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG last week, and it looks as though Maci was the one who made it happen.

Ryan had been engaging in all sorts of atrocious behavior, and his family had been enabling him every step of the way.

There was even a point at which Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, told Bentley that they would always side with Ryan, thus confirming to the 12-year-old what he had probably been suspecting for years:

Namely, that he has no allies on his father's side of the family.

Anyway, Maci appeared on Kailyn Lowry's podcast this week, and it wasn't long before the subject of Ryan came up.

First, Maci casually talked about her kids and her husband.

And if Ryan was listening to that portion of the podcast, he probably wasn't happy with what he heard.

Asked how Bentley refers to his stepdad, Taylor McKinney, Maci reveals that the kid employs a variety of nicknames -- one of which is Dad.

"Sometimes [Bentley will] call [Taylor] T-Money, sometimes he'll call him Taylor," Maci said.

"Sometimes - it's not extremely often - but if he's talking to the younger kids he'll just call him Dad," she added.

"If it's just us adults and Bentley, it's usually T-Money."

Something tells us that Ryan won't be consoled that "it's usually T-Money."

He's much more likely to zero in on the fact that Bentley sometimes calls his stepfather Dad.

From there, the topic turned to Maci's future on the show.

She and her husband are absolutely raking it in these days, but at the same time, Maci's eldest is soon to enter his teens, and it's anyone's guess how he'll be affected by reality TV stardom.

"Back in the day, I'd always say as long as I feel like I'm helping people or showing them they are not alone or they're not crazy, then I would keep doing it," Maci told Kail and her co-host, Vee Rivera.

"As the kids get older, it's definitely a season by season thing," she continued.

Side-stepping the money issue entirely, Maci claimed that she's drawn to the show because she finds it useful as a tool for self-reflection.

That's obviously BS, but at least it's compelling BS!

"At this point, selfishly, I feel like the show opens my eyes to me—what I need to work on, what I need to face myself. It's just a good reflective tool that most people don't have," Bookout said.

As for her relationship with Ryan, Maci says it's non-existent, and she's hoping to keep it that way.

"I've always co-parented with his parents," Maci explained.

"Our relationship, really for a long time now, I want to say since Bentley was young, our relationship—the extent of it—has honestly just been the show," she added.

"I can tell you I probably lay eyes on Ryan and have for years and years maybe a handful of times a year. It's not a thing really."

And now Maci won't even have to lay eyes on Ryan when she watches Teen Mom OG!

Now THAT'S how you cut someone out of your life!