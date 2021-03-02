Luis Ruelas: Cheating on Teresa Giudice? Already?!?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has taken to Instagram to defend the honor of her new boyfriend ...

... while simultaneously insulting the man's health and/or physique. Yes, we know that's a heck of a weird intro for a story.

Allow us to explain.

As you likely know by now, Teresa has grown very serious over a pretty short period of time with Luis Ruelas.

The Bravo legend and her lover went Instagram official just before Christmas and haven't looked back since.

They share photos of each other on social media, they gush over each other on Instagram. It's sweet.

Oh, and they recently bought a mansion together and may soon get engaged ...

... or so we're told. That is, they may get engaged unless Giudice discovers that Ruelas has been cheating on her.

Last week, the mother of four was forced to confront this possibility when a hater wrote about it online (yes, really).

An apparent Giudice critic shared the following in the Comments section of an image Teresa shared of her and Luis:

“Heard he is flirting with girls in the gym."

Sound familiar? Sound like a way to get back at Teresa for similar claims she's made in the recent past? Yes and yes.

Giudice, however, didn't take the bait, clapping immediately back at this troll by replying:

“Good for him [too] bad he does not go to the gym."

LOL. Double burn!

The cheating allegation comes on the heels of Giudice lobbing the same sort of allegation in the direction of Jackie Goldschneider.

The two have clashed often on early episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 because Teresa strongly implied to Jackie that her husband, Evan, has been having an affair.

With, you guessed it, a woman at his gym.

So the above exchange was likely started with a view just having a bit of fun at Teresa's expense. (That or the gym is a great place to pick up side pieces in northern New Jersey, which it probably is.)

Giudice, meanwhile, may not have anything to worry about in her personal life - but what about her professional life?

There's been chatter that she made up the Jackie/Evan/infidelity rumor because she's desperate to remain relevant.

When your job is reality TV star, relevant means employed.

Could this have been what spurred the epic fight with Jackie - who then threw gasoline on the fire by alleging that Gia Giudice does coke in the bathroom, which she later claimed was an analogy?

Maybe. “She’s being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot," alleges an Insider to Page Six.

"She had zero proof [that he cheated] and made up the story because Bravo has been getting rid of original Housewives."

Now that would be a real storyline, ironically. Concluded this report:

"[She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women."

"She’s desperately trying to stay relevant.”

This may also explain how fast Teresa is moving with Luis, if you're inclined to believe the celebrity gossip you just read.

What better way to stick around in the news, and to provide the program with a new storyline, than by getting engaged?