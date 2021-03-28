Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Make Gender Reveal: What Are They Having?!?

As previously announced in very exciting detail, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are about to add to their immediate family.

The 90 Day Fiance stars confirmed just over a week ago that child number-two is on the way.

"We can't believe we're doing it again!" the husband and wife said on March 19, adding at the time:

"Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

Loren and Alexei welcomed are already parents to a son named Shai Josef; he was born on April 14, 2020, making the baby boy now 11 months old.

The question running through all 90 Day Fiance fans' minds now, of course, is whether or not Shai will have a little sister or a little brother.

Thankfully, we now have an answer!

The popular reality stars took a unique approach to reveal the gender of their impending newborn on Saturday, as Alexei kicked a soccer ball in an Instagram video -- and then watched it explode into blue powder.

Boom, folks!

There you have it!

A boy is on the way!

"Building up our team!!! #teambrovarnik #teamboy," he wrote as a caption to the footage.

Meanwhile, Loren shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump in a cute white dress after the reveal, writing:

"Here we go again! #teambrovarnik #babyboten #peanut#boymom #glowing #queenofthehouse."

Since becoming a first-time parent, Loren has been all about sharing her experiences with motherhood on social media.

Consider what she wrote in August:

“I’m 15 weeks postpartum (crazy how time flies by!)

"I’m asked all the time if I struggle with postpartum depression because I’m always so happy and positive and the truth is YES!

"I’ve battled body dysmorphia for as long as I can remember … meaning what you see and what I see are two totally different things."

Added Loren last summer:

“Add in my Tourette syndrome (tics), anxiety, OCD, hatred for going to the gym and coping with the fact that Shai is getting so big so fast, it’s a recipe for disaster.

"Do I cry behind closed doors? ABSOLUTELY! A lot. Am I ashamed with how I look sometimes? TOTALLY."

However, Loren continued, “it’s OK to have your moments of feeling bad.”

We really appreciated her candor at the time.

The parents-to-be met on her birthright trip to his native Israel, and then got married in September of 2015.

"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," they told People Magazine, prior to the gender reveal.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl — as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"

Consider it close to being done, guy! Congratulations again!