Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: Expecting Second Child!!!!! Hooray for the 90 Day Fiance Stars!

It is about to be on again for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik.

Parenthood, that is.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars have announced they are expecting their second child, breaking the miraculous news to People Magazine late this week.

"We can't believe we're doing it again!" the husband and wife told People on Friday, adding:

"Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

Loren and Alexei welcomed their firstborn, son Shai Josef, on April 14, 2020, making the baby boy now 11 months old.

And making this a pretty quick turnaround for his future brother or sister!

"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," the parents added to Peope.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"

After this People story went live, the reality stars followed it up with the following photo and caption:

It’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!

We need to think of a nickname for our little embryo - please help us out and comment one below!

Loren and Alexei, one of the few successful couples from 90 Day Fiance, celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in September.

"And they said it wouldn't work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik," Loren nicely wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I absolutely love doing life with you! And can't wait for more to come!" she concluded back then.

"Cheers to a lifetime of laughs and balagan! I love you!"

Loren and Alexei are currently starring on 90 Day: The Single Life Pillow Talk, streaming these days on Discovery+.

Meanwhile, as they're preparing up to reenter the newborn phase in the next few months, the parents have their hands full with a soon-to-be 1-year-old... who is beginning to take steps.

"Ummm so this is happening. #sendhelp #babybrov #soitbegins," Loren recently wrote on Instagram alongside footage of Alexei helping Shai practice walking outside in their yard.

So exciting!

All around for these two!