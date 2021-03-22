Little People, Big World: Look! Filming is Underway!

Tori Roloff is putting on a brave face for the cameras in a new set of social media photos.

The Little People, Big World star opened up to fans just under two weeks about her recent miscarriage, admitting to feelings of fear, sadness and anger in the wake of this tragedy.

We're sure she's still feelings all of these things, of course.

But the mother of two just posted a few new Instagram photos, all of which at least point to some positive news:

A new season of Little People, Big World is nearly upon us!

Filming, at the very least, is underway.

In an Instagram Story shared from Cobalt Studios in Portland, Oregon, Tori looked adorable as photographers captured her and her kids on set.

“When the sweats immediately come out but the glam still lingers,” Roloff wrote in one caption as she took fans behind the scenes of a recent photo shoot.

TLC has not yet announced a premiere date for new Little People, Big World episodes -- but these snapshots from Tori ought to leave no doubt that they are on the way.

At some point in the near future, that is.

Tori and her husband Zach, meanwhile, had their heart broken late this winter.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," the former wrote on Instagram this month.

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

Roloff, who received nothing but love and support after making this reveal, added at the time:

"If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are.

"We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone.

"We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

Tori went on to quote the bible and also pen a message of inspiration to other men and women in her situation:

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day."

She concluded as follows...

I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone.

I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.

So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have.

Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.

We continue to salute Tori for hher bravery and her honesty.

We also can't wait to watch her and her family back in reality series action.

Will you be tuning in for a new season of Little People, Big World?

We'll update this post when the premiere date after it gets announced.