Lisa Rinna: Still Pissed About Scott Disick-Amelia Hamlin Relationship?

Most parents of teenagers wouldn't be thrilled if their kid came home with a romantic partner who was neatly twice their age.

And they'd be even less enthused if said partner was none other than Scott freakin' Disick.

As you're probably aware Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior.

Scott and Amelia Are Dating

At first, there were hopes that this was nothing more than a short-lived fling, but as the weeks turned into months, it became clear that Scott and Amelia are actually dating.

And in news that will surprise absolutely no one, Amelia's parents -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin -- had a hard time accepting the reality of the situation.

Amelia is only 19, and her previous boyfriend was age-appropriate, so it's not hard to see why news that their daughter is dating a 37-year-old father of three might have come as a shock.

Amelia Hamlin With Scott

Insiders reported that Rinna was not happy about the relationship, but had vowed not to interfere.

And it seems the decision paid off, as Lisa has slowly come around on the Scott issue.

In fact, against all odds, it seems she's come to accept and even embrace her daughter's May-December romance.

Lisa, Amelia, Scott

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” a source close to the situation recently told Us Weekly.

“But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship," the insider added.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott," a source shared.

Amelia Hamlin elbows up header

"Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

So Scott is in a good place with both Amelia and her family.

Does this mean he might soon find himself starring in a different reality franchise?

Lisa Rinna Scoffs

Well, now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end,  don't hold your breath.

“It’s not likely that Scott will appear on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but never say never,” says the source.

As for how the Kard clan feels about Scott's new romance, well ... amazingly, it seems they're also on board with it.

Scott With Amelia

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship,” a second source recently told Us.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott. Scott and Amelia are in a really good place," the insider added.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Amelia Hamlin WIth Scott Disick

So it seems Scott and Amelia have won the approval of pretty much everyone they know.

Of course, they might still have some trouble gaining the acceptance of the general public.

It's not so much the age gap that people have a problem with -- we're sure no one would care if Amelia was 40 and Scott was 58 -- as the fact that Amelia is, in many respects, still a child.

And the ick factor is certainly increased by the fact that Scott has known her since she was a little girl.

