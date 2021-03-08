Lisa Rinna: How Is She Coping With Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Relationship?

By all accounts, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin gave their daughter everything over the course of her upbringing.

So it makes sense that they're more than a little baffled by Amelia Hamlin's decision to date Scott Disick.

After all, she certainly doesn't need the money.

However, she may feel she needs something else -- something that only a partner as famous as Scott can provide.

We're talking, of course, about exposure.

Because of Scott, Amelia went from an unknown aspiring model to a tabloid staple almost overnight.

Unfortunately, all that press has come with a good deal of criticism.

As you've likely heard by now, Scott is 37, and Amelia is 19.

Not exactly the kind of scenario parents imagine for their child's first serious "adult" relationship.

(Legally, of course, Amelia is no longer a child, but we would be surprised if her parents think of her as fully-matured and on an equal footing with someone like Scott.)

Numerous sources have indicated that Rinna was "not happy" when she first learned that Scott was dating Amelia.

In those days, of course, most observers assumed that Hamlin and Disick's relationship would be a mere fling.

So how do Lisa and Harry feel now that Scott and Amelia are actually dating?

Well, remarkably, it seems they've decided that they've come to terms with the situation.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” a source close to the situation recently told Us Weekly.

“But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

So there you have it.

Against all odds, it seems that Lisa and Harry have come around and learned to accept Scott and Amelia's relationship.

And they're not the only ones who are oddly cool with this unexpected romance.

Amazingly, it seems that Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian clan have also come to embrace Scott and Amelia as a couple.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a different insider told Us in January.

“Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Yes, despite the massive age gap and the fact that Amelia is only eight years older than Scott's eldest son, it seems just about everyone in the couple's inner circle has expressed their approval.

Of course, we can't help but think that the lack of criticism has everything to do with remaining on Scott's good side and nothing to do with protecting Amelia's best interests.

But hey, putting these two on blast for the weirdness of their relationship would probably just bring them closer together, anyway.

And no one wants that.

As for the pace of the relationship, it seems that these two are still moving at breakneck speed.

Just last week, paparazzi spotted Scott and Amelia house hunting together, and insiders say they've been spending just about every waking second in each other's company.

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious,” the source said.

“She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.”

The insider adds that these two share just about everything, including club nights and ... fond reminiscences of Scott's ex?!

"Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together. They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other," says the source.

The insider added that Disick “still talks about Kourtney all the time” and the exes “speak very often, even in front of Amelia, who doesn’t seem to mind.”

Well, whatever works!

We're still severely weirded out by this situation, but we reluctantly wish these two all the best!