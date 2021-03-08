Leah Messer: I May Have a 4th Kid! Under One Specific Condition!

For Leah Messer, one can never say never when it comes to having more kids.

But it's pretty clear that the Teen Mom 2 star can say the following when it comes to expanding her immediate family:

Almost never! The odds are extremely low!

Messer is already the mother to three kids: twiins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, and daughter Adalynn, 8.

She has a whole lot going on at home and at work, at least partially because Aliannah suffers from Muscular Dystrophy, a potentially dangerous medical condition.

Still, of course, not only has motherhood been worthwhile for Messer...

... it's been downright rewarding across the board.

“I don’t know where I’d be without them,” Messer told Us Weekly a few days ago of her daughters.

As for little ones down the line? As for whether the MTV personality wants to get pregnant again?

Leah isn't ruling it out, but it would take a very specific circumstance, as she explains here:

“Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!”

Translation?

Leah will have the kid, but this hypothetical husband better be ready to play a major role in raising him or her.

“I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen," Leah concluded to the tabloid on this topic.

To be clear and fair, though, Messer doesn't need to make her mind up any time soon. We doubt she'll be walking down the aisle next week, month or even year.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member admits she's not anxious to jump back into dating pool after two divorces and a relationship with Jason Jordan in 2019 that didn’t work out.

Maybe someday.

For now, Messer says she's simply “excited for that chapter when it comes” -- and she knows precisely what she’s looking for in a mate.

“I definitely want someone that’s compassionate and empathetic,” Messer explained, not exactly making her unique.

“A hard worker [that] has a good career path for themselves. It’s just a few things.

"And I also want to be able to take time apart from each other and it not be, like, a conflict.

"Like, you have your thing, I have my thing.”

For now, Messer is focused on her kids and on coparenting with exes Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, both of whom will continue to appear on Teen Mom 2.

Leah has been very candid on this series, and in her recent memoir, about has past struggles with addiction.

Is she afraid that her daughters will one day learn about these issues?

Nope. Messer almost looks forward to the day.

"I think that being open with my daughters about things moving forward will hopefully prevent them from making the same mistakes," she added to Us Weekly.

"And that was the entire purpose of the show.”

Pretty admirable in that case, right?

If you are using your troubled history to ensure that others do not repeat it -- whether it's your own kids or random viewers out there -- then this website can only stand up and applaud.