Leah Messer Gets Slammed By Fans: Why Would You Mock Kailyn Lowry on Her Birthday?!

Social media is a funny thing.

In some ways, it's brought us closer together, but in others, it's left us more isolated than ever.

It allows us to celebrate our friends and our relationships in new ways, but it's also created new opportunities for faux pas.

For an example of this, let's explore Leah Messer's disastrous birthday tribute to her BFF, Kailyn Lowry.

Kail turned 29 on Sunday, and we're sure Leah's heart was in the right place when she wished her friend a happy birthday on Instagram.

But a lot of folks who commented on the post seem to think that Leah was throwing some low-key shade.

We've all been on the receiving end of an unintentionally unflattering post.

A friend posts a pic without realizing that your eyes are half closed, or your shirt is tented in such as to make it look like you're in the nursery-painting stage of your pregnancy.

It happens.

But sometimes, a friend with shady tendencies posts an unflattering photo on purpose in order to make themselves look better.

And fans believe that that's exactly what Leah is guilty of.

The pics were taken during one of Leah and Kailyn's vacations together.

And while they're not bad enough to create some sort of insurmountable rift between these two, Kail wouldn't be wrong if she asked her partner in crime to delete some of the pics.

"They say that a picture is worth a thousand words.. From one [queen emoji] to another @kaillowry - Happy BIRTHday, sistaaa sistaa! ILYSM. Here’s to many more adventures Queen," Leah captioned the post.

Kind words, to be sure.

But as you can see, Leah's selection of photos was considerably less flattering.

Fans were quick to call Messer out for seemingly choosing pics based on her own appearance, rather than that of the birthday girl.

Some even encouraged her to delete the entire post, but thus far, it's still on her page.

"I like Leah, but oh man. All are bad photos except the last. The last one is cute," one fan commented.

"Omg. Why would Leah post that first picture especially? The one where Kail's sleeping," another wrote.

"The rest of them aren't that bad, but that first one is passive aggressive as hell."

"This is cracking. me. up," a third chimed in.

Another fan quipped about the universality of this phenomenon.

"I can’t stand that [one] friend that post pics because THEY look good in them when they know you look like s--t in them," this person remarked.

So is this post an indication of some bad blood between these two besties?

We doubt it.

After all, this relationship has survived a number of obstacles, including that messy incident in which Leah joined a cult and Kail was forced to call her out.

So it seems unlikely that one little birthday post would cause them to go their separate ways.

That said, we're guessing Kail is not a huge fan of Leah's most recent content -- and we can't say we blame her!