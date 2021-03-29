Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols: ENGAGED After Recent Breakup?

Several weeks ago, Larissa Lima had a bitter breakup with Eric Nichols.

But the thing about on-again, off-again relationships is that breakups do not always last.

Over the weekend, Larissa had a surprise for her fans and followers.

Not only are she and Eric back on much better terms ... she's donning a wedding dress.

The Queen herself shared three photos of herself looking positively ravishing in a wedding dress.

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning," Larissa quoted in her Instagram caption.

"But," the quote continued, "anyone can start today and make a new ending."

Note that she included a white heart emoji, a bride emoji, and tagged Eric Nichols.

That is not the only reason that she has sparked engagement speculation even without coming right out and saying it.

But these photos are a gorgeous sight all by themselves.

There are not a lot of reasons to try on wedding dresses unless you plan on getting married.

Larissa also updated her Instagram bio.

In addition to including a diamond ring emoji, she has tagged Erickee there as well.

She didn't write the words "I am engaged to Eric."

But the signs are all there and the dots are there for fans to connect themselves.

Perhaps we will get a more formal, official announcement soon.

Speaking of rings, of Larissa's most recent photos, her fingers are conspicuously covered in many of them.

There is, however, just one exception.

We have zoomed in as much as we reasonably can and came back with this:

Is it an engagement ring? It is certainly on the right finger.

And in case there is any doubt about the current state of things, here is Larissa with Eric in a photo shared over the weekend.

Look, David (remember David, the roommate?) is even with them.

We have to be honest, the signs of reconciliation were there.

Eric and Larissa have a pattern of getting back together no matter how unpleasant their post-breakup fallout was.

And in this case, Larissa had promised to "talk" about her "toxic" relationship ... but obviously changed her mind.

Larissa's YouTube channel has tackled a number of subjects, from her OnlyFans to her "date from hell" with Corey Rathgeber.

She had told fans that she would address her breakup, not to badmouth anyone, but simply to tell all.

But at the moment, we don't anticipate her talking about that split in detail any time soon.

Larissa and Eric's tumultuous relationship is rooted in the things that they have in common.

They are both dramatic, strongly opinionated people who don't back down from an argument.

It gives them a lot to bond over ... but it also means that when they disagree, feelings can get hurt.

Still, Larissa moved to Colorado with Eric in 2020, and it looks like that's where they're still living.

We would love more clarity from Larissa (and from Eric) on their relationship these days.

Are they engaged? Did they decide to skip the engagement and get married? We won't know for sure until it's addressed.