Kylie Jenner: My Cleavage Is Bigger Than Ever!

This month marks one year since the coronavirus first started making headlines in the US.

Needless to say, a whole lot has changed in that time.

After all, a year ago today, if you walked into CVS with a mask covering your face, they would call the cops.

Now, if you're not wearing a mask, they'll wrap your nose and mouth one of those crazy-long receipts.

Yes, for us peasants, life looks very different than it used to, but for Kylie Jenner, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Throughout the worst of the pandemic, Kylie's quarantine content provided us with a welcome distraction.

If we weren't free to live our own lives, at least we could live vicariously through the adventures of the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

And even those who might feel resentment or jealousy toward the 23-year-old could at least concede that the girl knows how to rock a bikini.

But while it may appear that the life of Kylie is exactly the same as it was a year ago some gradual changes have taken place.

Her daughter continued to grown and mature; her net worth continued to sky rocket, and very gradually, Kylie switched up her look.

We're not talking about her hair color or her fashion choices here.

No, we're referring to a change that happened so slowly that only the most obsessive Kylie fans took notice of it.

Yes, folks, in case you haven't heard, we're now living in the age of Thicker Kylie.

The change is almost imperceptible to the naked eye.

But according to the community of weirdos who obsess over the slightest changes in Kylie's phyusique, it's significant.

We should note here that no one appears to be roasting Kylie for putting on a few pounds during quarantine.

In fact, it seems that just about everyone who's commented on it is a big fan of her latest look.

These commenters are of the opinion that Kylie's curves are now curvier than ever.

By extension, they claim, Kylie's bikini pics are more eye-popping than ever.

She looks more or less the same to us, but we get the feeling some of these guys spend a lot of time looking at her pics, so maybe they're the true authorities on this matter.

Kylie has yet to acknowledge the change (or at least the allegations that her body has changed), but she recently made a sly remark bout her fitness routine.

Over the weekend, Kylie posted the pic below with a caption reading:

"My body stay vicious I be up in the gym just working on my fitness He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Folks, that's a quote from Fergie's 2006 album Fergalicious.

It's a bit of a surprise, since Kylie was about nine years old when the song came out, but apparently, it made quite an impression on her.

Maybe she's subtly reminding us of how young she is and hinting that the best is yet to come.

Or maybe we're spending way too much time obsessing over Kylie's Instagram page.

It's not like we have any intention of changing our behavior, but we still deserve credit for acknowledging the problem.