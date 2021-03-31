Kylie Jenner Models Skin-Tight Intergalactic Body Suit: My Booty Is Out of This World!

Kylie Jenner is many things to many people.

She's the world's youngest self-made billionaire, and arguably the world's most influential influencer.

She's a poster of thirst traps, and a single mom/CEO who set the business world on fire before she could legally buy a drink.

At the height of Kylie's quarantine content, we praised her ability to keep things fresh while at the same time never straying too far from what made her so wildly popular in the first place.

Of course, that's a tricky balancing act, and it can often be difficult to imagine what's next for Kylie.

She was so successful at such a young age that it's tough to imagine a future in which she doesn't suffer from burn-out or over-exposure.

But fortunately it seems that Kylie has a plan.

When thinking about her future, Kylizzle apparently takes a page from the book of fellow eccentric billionaire Elon Musk.

The two may not seem to have much in common, but they're both members of the ultra-elite ten-figure club -- and they're both interested in the freakin' cosmos, man.

Elon's obsession with space is well-documented, but we're jumping to conclusions about Kylie's desire to explore the galaxy on the basis of her most recent pics.

As you can see, Stormi's mom is a big fan of this spacey bodysuit.

She can be seen rocking the same outfit in multiple Instagram posts this week, which is unusual for Kylizzle.

Is she trying to tell us that she's booked a seat on Elon's first passenger flight to the Red Planet?

Or maybe she's already been to space, but the other elites made her sign a non-disclosure agreement, so she's forced to communicate with her Instagram followers in code, a la Britney Spears.

In all likelihood, Kylie just got this space suit delivered from whatever the mega-rich person's equivalent of Amazon is, and she posed for a few bored selfies while hanging out at home.

But still, it demonstrates a willingness to stray a bit further from the fashion mainstream than her sisters.

Perhaps Kylie has been influenced by the avant garde tastes of her former brother-in-law Kanye West.

After all, Kylie was still in her teens when Kim and Kanye got hitched, and insiders say she regarded him not as an in-law, but as a sibling.

And if there's one member of the extended Kard clan who we could imagine becoming obsessed with space and rocking interplanetary gear while chillin' at home, it's Kanye.

Maybe the Kylie-Kanye connection will remain strong even after Kim's divorce is finalized.

Maybe, along with their mutual buddy Elon, they'll all head to Mars together and start a colony for ludicrously wealthy weirdos.

Or maybe we're reading way too much into Kylie's latest fashion statement.

Hey, until everyone is vaccinated, we're still stuck at home with nothing better to do but obsess over Kylie's Instagram page.

And in all likelihood, Kylie is well aware of this, which is why she keeps trying out weird new looks to keep her hundreds of millions of followers entertained.