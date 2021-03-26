Kylie Jenner: I'm Hotter Than Kim AND Kourtney! Here's the Proof!

It's a question that has plagued mankind since the dawn of civilization -- or at least for the past two or three years.

Who is the hottest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family?

Now, you could go off the beaten path and cast your vote for Rob, Kris, or Caitlyn, but it seems that every time this very important topic is broached, the front-runners are Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie.

The sisters themselves probably aren't as consumed by this question as the assortment of internet weirdos who are in constant, creepy debate over it.

But knowing Kim and company, they probably reflect on it from time to time, and they probably have an opinion on where they rank in the hierarchy of hotness.

And when the Kar-Jenners gather for one of their famous group thirst traps, you can bet that they're trying their best to out-hot one another.

Now usually, these occasions offer an excuse to re-ignite the old Kim vs. Kylie feud.

These two are not only the most popular members of the Kard clan, they're also the richest -- by a wide margin.

Kylie became the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire last year, and Kim joined the 10-figure club shortly thereafter, thanks to the success of her Skims shapewear line.

So it's not hard to see why the two siblings are so frequently compared to one another.

This time around, we've got a three-way race with Kourtney tossing her hat in the ring.

In their latest, the three sisters -- whose ages range from 41 to 23 -- posed in nude-colored bikinis, and the results speak for themselves:

Obviously, when the Kardashian-Jenner sisters pose in bikinis, we're all winners.

But as usual, the internet wants to turn this into a competiiton and declare a decisive victor.

The photo was posted on Kylie's Instagram page, so it makes sense that she positioned herself in the middle, thus making herself the focal point.

So she has a bit of an unfair advantage in that respect.

Of course, Kim and Kourtney deserve major points for being 40-something multiple moms who are still flaunting absolutely insane figures.

Kylie clearly had her eyes on the prize this week, so she gave herself another leg up by posting what some are calling her raciest pic yet:

Now, that's saying a lot, considering Kylie has posed for Playboy, and she frequently posts selfies that put Instagram's no-nipple policy to the test.

But we can see why Kylie's latest is drawing so much attention.

It's not every day that an A-list celebrity posts a photo in which they're clad entirely in see-through fabric.

Kim and Kourtney would have to wrap themselves in Saran-Wrap to outdo Kylie on this one.

And so, the youngest of the Kar-Jenner sisters ekes out a narrow victory this time around, but Kim and Kourtney can pride themselves on the fact that she needed to stuff the ballots in order to pull it out.

With any luck, Kim and Kourtney are planning their visual clap-backs at this very moment.