Kylie Jenner Gets Dragged For Failure to Cover Friend's Medical Expenses: You're a BILLIONAIRE, Bish!

Look, it's pretty messed up that so many Americans are forced to conduct online fundraisers in order to cover their medical expenses.

That said, if you're friends with a literal freakin' billionaire, the word "GoFundMe" shouldn't be in your vocabulary.

If you have a single billionaire in your contact list, you should be able to wake up one day, decide that you want to be surgically fused with a Lamborghini, and make it happen with a single text message.

So why are members of Kylie Jenner's inner circle reduced to seeking help from strangers?

That was the recent plight of Samuel Rauda, a makeup artist who has worked with Kylie extensively, but was forced to ask the public for assistance when a car accident left him with severe brain injuries.

Kylie made a $5,000 donation to the cause -- but when she shared Rauda's GFM link on her Instagram page, fans were left wondering why she didn't just cover the whole thing.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel," Jenner wrote in her Instagram Story.

"Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

When Kylie shared the link, Rauda's family had set a goal of $60,000.

That goal has since ballooned to $190,000, as medical expenses continue to mount.

Several celebrities have jumped in to help the well-known and highly regarded makeup artist, including Bella Thorne, Bebe Rexha, Olivia Culpo, and Doja Cat.

Despite the fact that their combined net worth is still only a fraction of Kylie's, several of those women matched the 23-year-old mogul's donation.

Kylie is obviously under no obligation to cover Rauda's expenses, but the fact is, the world's youngest billionaire could've easily solved his family's medical issues with a single click, so it struck some fans as strange that she decided to share their GFM instead.

Allow us to put this whole matter into perspective for you:

Five thousand dollars constitutes about 0.0005% of Kylie's net worth.

So that would be the equivalent of someone who makes $50,000 a year donating 25 bucks.

If a friend needed help for medical bills and you offered a freakin' twenty and a five, that probably wouldn't go over very well.

In response to the criticism against her, Kylie has issued a statement in which she clarified that there was some initial confusion over how much money Sam's family needed.

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam's accident and his family's gofundme... it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10K," she wrote.

"They had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal."

Kylie thinking 10 grand would cover brain surgery is a bit like Lucille Bluth thinking a banana costs 10 dollars, but whatever.

The fact is she helped.

Yes, she could've helped more, and while we can see why she's upset about people pointing out that out, that sort of criticism is one of very, very few downsides of being a billionaire.

So Kylie should probably just shrug it off and try to do better next time.

Then she should take a dip in her Scrooge McDuck-style pool full of gold coins.

And if she doesn't have a Scrooge McDuck style pool full of gold coins, then she needs to ask herself some serious questions about what she's doing with her life.