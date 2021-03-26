Kris Jenner: Did She Just Confirm That Kendall Is PREGNANT?!

At this point, all of Kris Jenner's kids have provided the momager with a grandchild or two -- all except for one of them, that is.

Kendall Jenner remains childless, which isn't all that surprising, considering she's only 25, and she's still in the early stages of a thriving career.

But with the bank accounts full to the point of bursting and Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end, it seems that Kris has shifted her focus from earnings to offspring.

In other words, Kris has more in common with Jim Bob Duggar than just insatiable greed -- it seems they both want a whole mess of grandbabies, and they want them now!

How else to explain the bizarre tweet in which Kris seemed to prematurely declare that her model daughter was pregnant?

“You got this!!” Kris tweeted to Kendall on Thursday, along with an emoji of a baby bottle.

It's not hard to see why many Twitter users assumed that this was Kris' way of telling the world that Kendall is knocked up.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” one person replied.

“OMG CONGRATS KENDALL,” another added.

"WAIT SHE’S PREGNANT?” a third asked.

But to the disappointment of many fans, Kendall later addressed the situation and revealed that she's not actually expecting:

“Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!” Kendall said in a retweet.

She didn't come right out and say she's not pregnant, but that seems to be a fair assumption based on Kendall's reaction to her mom's extremely boomer tweet.

So what the hell was Kris talking about?

Well, it seems she was referencing the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that was airing at the time.

(Pro tip, Kris: Next time you want to post a timely tweet about your own show, maybe try incorporating the #KUWTK hashtag.)

This particular installment of Keeping Up's final season found Kendall experiencing a case of baby fever.

After admitting that she's "a little jealous" of sister Kylie who became a mom at age 20, Kendall opened up about her own desire to raise a little one.

“I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid. During quarantine, you get bored and start thinking about a lot of things," she said.

"And then I’ll see True and North playing together, and I want kids. Badly. Soon.”

The episode featured scenes in which Kendall babysat her nieces, an experience that seemed to have made her feel more confident about her own ability to raise children some day.

"They actually made me feel a lot better about having kids one day. Maybe not right this second," Kendall said.

“It was kind of a long night, but I feel super lucky I get all this practice with my nieces and nephews," she added.

"If anything, this experience definitely didn’t turn me off from having kids. If anything, it made me more excited!”

So there you have it.

Fans might be feeling a little let down by the news that Kendall is not currently expecting, but hopefully they can take solace in the fact that she's in no rush.

These days, Kendall is dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and insiders say the relationship has gotten quite serious.

The rumors about Kendall and Devin getting married might be a little premature, but who knows -- maybe they'll get there eventually.

In the meantime, it sounds like Kendall is happy with the way things are.

And she certainly has plenty of nieces and nephews to keep her occupied.