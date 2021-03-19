Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Kimye Divorce. But Does She Really Say Anything?

Someone close to Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about the reality star's divorce from Kanye West.

Someone VERY close to Kim Kardashian.

Someone so close to Kim Kardashian that she's responsible for bringing the mother of four into the world.

Yes, we're talking about Kris Jenner.

While appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriach passed along her wishes to the couple as they go their separate ways.

As you might expect, Jenner focused on the children Kim and Kanye share and how this makes the break-up all the more emotional and challenging.

But it also gives the celebrities something to focus on as parents, even if they are no longer husband and wife.

"I think it's always going to be hard anytime...you know, there's a lot of kids," Kris said on air.

"The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy.

"And I want the kids to be happy.

"That's the goal."

Added Jenner, remaining diplomatic and controversy-free in her response:

"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's okay.

"That's what you want as a mom."

Not exactly earth-shattering, but Kris does represent the first member of the Jenner-Kardashian family to comment on this divorrce.

According to a previous report, Jenner made an effort to step in and try to help Kim and Kanye reconcile.

Why?

Because she feared that Kim ending her marriage might affect her brand, which would hurt Jenner's bank account as well.

"Kris and Kanye are truly butting heads," an insider has claimed to The Sun.

"They have had a very tumultuous relationship in the past and in the last year spoke very little, but now they are not only talking but they are fighting again."

Alas, it appears as if things truly are over between Kim and Kanye.

The former realized back during the latter's 2020 Presidential campaign that there was truly no reaching West; that he was a certified narcissist who would never put his family first.

And who was seemingly falling further and further into the deep end -- just as Kim was trying to change her life and dedicate it to causes that truly help the public good, such as prison reform.

The stars have simply grown far apart and want very different things at this point.

Back on February 19, Kardashian officially put an end to her romance by filing for divorce in Los Angeles.

The E! star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

She also requested joint legal and physical custody of the four children they share.

With the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicking off on March 18, Jenner was asked on Thursday the divorce will play out on the small screen.

"I don't know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven't even seen the first show yet," she alleged.

"I'm sure they're putting some final touches. But I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time...

"When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."

Amid claims that Kim is hooking up with Drake (!!!!!!!!!!!!), neither Kardashian nor West have said anything themselves in public since their divorce filing went public.

"Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," a source has explained to E! News.

"For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."

"Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."