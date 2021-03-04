Kourtney Kardashian to Scott Disick: Bang Teens If You Want, Weirdo! I'm Hotter Than Ever!

By now, you're probably heard the news that Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin.

The situation is undeniably gross, but Scott seems to be immune to cancelation.

There are several reasons for this, not the least of which is that Scott is less famous than ever these days, and he hardly seems worth the effort of a cancelation campaign.

But the main reason Scott has a license to continue his predatory behavior with no consequences is that he's still in good with the Kardashians.

Yes, say what you will about the ladies of the Kard clan; they're nothing if not loyal.

Provided you're willing to take some family secrets to the grave with you, once you're in, you're in for life.

Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and others have already tested the limits of Kardashian forgiveness and found them to be quite broad.

No doubt Kanye West will soon be treated in a similarly lenient fashion.

And Scott?

Well, as the OG of the Kardashian baby daddies, he's earned a lifetime of protection.

And it seems he can't squander the goodwill he's built up with that family, no matter how many children he seduces.

But seeing the father of her kids hook up with people young enough to be his kid must bother Kourtney on some level, right?

After all, Scott and Kourtney's eldest son is 11, meaning that Amelia is just eight years older than him.

So she's significantly closer in age to Scott's son than she is to Scott.

We know we didn't have to spell that out for you, but sometimes it helps to put the situation in plain English so that everyone can fully comprehend how.

Anyway, insiders say Kourt and company are accepting of Scott's predilection for women who were sitting in study hall a year ago.

Perhaps part of the reason she's so cool with it is that Kourtney is dating Travis Barker, who's roughly 4 million times richer and more successful than Scott will ever be.

But even though Kourt undeniably "won" the breakup it stands to reason that she might want to remind Scott of what he's missing form time to time.

And fortunately, his loss is the rest of the world's gain, as we all get to enjoy Kourtney's thirst traps!

She posted the photo above earlier this week, and her stated goal was to drum up interest in a new line of products from her Poosh store.

"We just added 17 new products to the shop today!" Kourtney excitedly captioned the pic.

"One of my absolute favorites is Dr. Nigma‘s Vitamin C Cocktail!"

We have no idea what a vitamin C cocktail is, but based on Kourtney's latest selfie, it does a body good.

Hey, swimsuit season never ends in Calabasas, and clearly, Kourtney keeps focused on fitness year-round.

What goes through Scott's mind when he sees a pic like this? We have no idea, but there's no doubt that the mother of his children is looking better than ever these days.