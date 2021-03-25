Kourtney Kardashian: I Look Better In a Bikini Than Amelia Hamlin!

by at .

Ever since Scott Disick started dating Amelia Hamlin, fans have been openly wondering what Kourtney Kardashian thinks of the situation.

After all, she's a few years older than Scott, but ever since they broke up, he's been demonstrating a fondness for much, much younger women.

Disick is almost twice Hamlin's age, and she's only eight years older than his eldest son.

Amelia Hamlin With Scott

A lesser ex might feel jealous in this situation, or at least bitter over the fact that she's home raising the guy's three kids while he's off gallivanting with a slightly older child.

But not Kourtney.

No, Kourtney remains the picture of confidence.

Kourtney Kardashian: 2021 Bikini Pic

Of course, it's easy to keep your self-esteem on fleek when you look as good in a bikini as Kourtney does.

Yes, as you're probably aware, the ladies of the Kard clan enjoy posing in swimwear for the benefit of their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.

Most of the time, they're not trying to send a message that's anymore complex than "hey, check out how good I look!"

Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Photo

But sometimes -- sometimes! -- it seems that they're trying to tell us something important without actually saying it out loud.

And this time, we can't help but think it's no coincidence that Kourt is showing off her physique so soon after Amelia's bikini pics damn near broke the internet.

If you've been anywhere near social media in recent weeks, then you've probably seen pics of Amelia wearing very little clothing.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Photo

This makes sense, of course, as her public profile has skyrocketed in the months since she started dating Scott, and Hamlin is trying to make a career for herself as a model.

She would be foolish to not take advantage of this new interest in her personal life.

We're sure Kourtney doesn't begrudge this young woman her thirst traps -- but she's also not about to allow herself to be outdone.

Kourtey Kardashian Shows Off the Backside

And so, Kourtney posted a whole bunch of reminders of her flawless figure this week.

Fans, of course, were quick to shower her with compliments.

"Perfection," one such commenter wrote.

Kourtney Abroad

“WHAT THE WHAT,” added another. 

“How are you real?” a third asked.

You get the idea.

Kourtney Kardashian in Red Bikini

It's impossible to say which of the ladies in Scott's life looks better in a bikini.

But that right there is a victory for Kourtney.

After all, the woman is more than twice Amelia's age, and she's birthed three children.

Kourtney Takes a Swimsuit Selfie

The fact that she's still on par with 19-year-old models is wildly impressive.

These days, of course, Kourtney has moved on from Scott and started dating Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame.

Scott has yet to speak out on the budding romance, but Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently gave the young couple her seal of approval.

Travis Barker in 2020

"He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy," Moakler said.

"And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

Of course, based on the latest pics of Kourtney, it seems that dating her would make just about anyone happy.

Khloe and Kourt In the Sun

Thankfully, Kourtney and Amelia aren't in any actual competition for Scott's affection.

Instead, they're just battling it out in the arena of bikini pics.

And this is the sort of war that everybody wins!

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Kourtney Kardashian Biography

Kourtney Kardashian Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is the least known of the older Kardashian sisters. She's probably the best looking, though. Kourtney has never made... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kourtney Mary Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Photos

Kourtey Kardashian Shows Off the Backside
Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Photo
Kourtney Kardashian: 2021 Bikini Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Looks Bemused
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Wax Nostalgic
Kourtney Takes a Swimsuit Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian Videos

Scott Disick Confesses: I Chose Kourtney Over Sofia!
Scott Disick Confesses: I Chose Kourtney Over Sofia!
Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: I Wanna Grow Old With You! Sorry Sofia!
Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: I Wanna Grow Old With You! Sorry Sofia!
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Scott Disick an Ultimatum: I'll Marry You, IF ...
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Scott Disick an Ultimatum: I'll Marry You, IF ...