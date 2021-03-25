Kourtney Kardashian: I Look Better In a Bikini Than Amelia Hamlin!

Ever since Scott Disick started dating Amelia Hamlin, fans have been openly wondering what Kourtney Kardashian thinks of the situation.

After all, she's a few years older than Scott, but ever since they broke up, he's been demonstrating a fondness for much, much younger women.

Disick is almost twice Hamlin's age, and she's only eight years older than his eldest son.

A lesser ex might feel jealous in this situation, or at least bitter over the fact that she's home raising the guy's three kids while he's off gallivanting with a slightly older child.

But not Kourtney.

No, Kourtney remains the picture of confidence.

Of course, it's easy to keep your self-esteem on fleek when you look as good in a bikini as Kourtney does.

Yes, as you're probably aware, the ladies of the Kard clan enjoy posing in swimwear for the benefit of their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.

Most of the time, they're not trying to send a message that's anymore complex than "hey, check out how good I look!"

But sometimes -- sometimes! -- it seems that they're trying to tell us something important without actually saying it out loud.

And this time, we can't help but think it's no coincidence that Kourt is showing off her physique so soon after Amelia's bikini pics damn near broke the internet.

If you've been anywhere near social media in recent weeks, then you've probably seen pics of Amelia wearing very little clothing.

This makes sense, of course, as her public profile has skyrocketed in the months since she started dating Scott, and Hamlin is trying to make a career for herself as a model.

She would be foolish to not take advantage of this new interest in her personal life.

We're sure Kourtney doesn't begrudge this young woman her thirst traps -- but she's also not about to allow herself to be outdone.

And so, Kourtney posted a whole bunch of reminders of her flawless figure this week.

Fans, of course, were quick to shower her with compliments.

"Perfection," one such commenter wrote.

“WHAT THE WHAT,” added another.

“How are you real?” a third asked.

You get the idea.

It's impossible to say which of the ladies in Scott's life looks better in a bikini.

But that right there is a victory for Kourtney.

After all, the woman is more than twice Amelia's age, and she's birthed three children.

The fact that she's still on par with 19-year-old models is wildly impressive.

These days, of course, Kourtney has moved on from Scott and started dating Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame.

Scott has yet to speak out on the budding romance, but Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently gave the young couple her seal of approval.

"He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy," Moakler said.

"And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

Of course, based on the latest pics of Kourtney, it seems that dating her would make just about anyone happy.

Thankfully, Kourtney and Amelia aren't in any actual competition for Scott's affection.

Instead, they're just battling it out in the arena of bikini pics.

And this is the sort of war that everybody wins!