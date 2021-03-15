Kody Brown Whines About COVID-19: I'm Sick of Being Treated This Way!

The polygamists dealt with a pandemic on Sister Wives this week.

On an episode of the reality show that was filmed many months ago, Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn were facing not just with COVID-19, but also with the unusual circumstance of living in separate households.

With theirr husband, Kody, bouncing around between residences.

Not exactly the safest of arrangements during a pandemic, you know?

"I guess right now my biggest worry really is if I would have to be isolated from members of my family long-term," Kody told the camera at one point.

"In my mind, part of the healing process when you're sick is that love and nurturing you get from your loved ones. I'm not going to not go care for a wife if she's sick.

"I don't want to not hug my kids."

Kody, of course, has a combined 18 children with his spouses.

He acknowledged on air this week that he was "the most dangerous person in the whole family when it comes to COVID-19, because I'm going from house to house . I could spread it from house to house."

Yes, exactly.

The tension between Sister Wives, which has been a major plot point of Season 15 to date, was only exacerbated by the coronavirus.

For understandable reasons, of course.

"You pick your side, literally," Kody continued.

"There's almost a divide, like, 'Oh, we need to quarantine right now,' and others who are going, 'You know what, why don't we spread it around so we can all check and see if we're immune ... or if we're going to get it.'"

"That's too much finger-pointing.

Within plural marriage, Kody expounded, each wife runs her own household

"There's this sort of thing that happens in our relationships, that I guess is only fair in plural marriage -- the mom, the household belongs to her," he said in a confessional.

"It just feels odd to me. 'Okay, this is what you're going to do.' Well, wait a second, do I have a say in this?'"

We're pretty sure you get a say fairly often in these relationships, Kody.

Heck, you've said yourself that plural marriage is unfair to women and you are not sort of against it.

But anyway.

On this latest installment, Janelle arrived at the difficult decision to basically ban Kody from her house during the pandemic -- as a selfless safety precaution.

Kody, naturally, whined and complained and played the victim in response.

"You know, it's just one of those times when maybe I wish I just told my wives what we were going to do," he said to viewers.

"But I am so confused by this whole thing that I don't even know what to do."

Later, Kody got on a call with all of the sister wives, during which each of the women shared her thoughts on the subject.

Janelle started, explaining that "because I have Garrison and everybody still working outside the home, and you guys are pretty much naturally self-quarantined because your kids are all home and not in school, they're not working ...

"I pose a risk point for exposure.

"I think maybe I better not have Kody even come, because if for some reason we ended up infected, he would then bring it to all of you guys."

Christine -- who was sitting beside her husband at the time -- then jumped in sharing what she had previously suggested to Kody.

'How would you feel about going to one house and staying put there for a few days, and then when you're done, you know, as long as everyone's well and everything, then move onto the next house for a couple of days?" she asked.

Upon arriving at the "next house, just make sure you shower really well and, you know, wash the clothes -- like, take the clothes off immediately, put them in the washer immediately."

After Christine was done speaking, a visibly annoyed Kody -- who had his head down while she was talking -- asked her to "pass the baton" to the next wife.

(Editor's Note: KODY IS AN AWFUL PERSON!)

"Gosh, you're so cranky," Christine told him.

"It's 'cause you guys are talking about my body," Kody replied. "I feel like I'm being passed around like a rag doll now."

In her defense, Christine said all she did "was offer up a suggestion. ... It doesn't mean that I think you're a rag doll or a baton, for goodness sake."

Meri, for her part, admitted the whole thing "kind of sucks," but separation from family members was needed for awhile.

Robyn had trouble accepting this, however.

"It's just such a kind of crazy shock to think of Kody not going to Janelle's house," she told cameras.

"It's like, no, this is not what you do. You know, it's like, you're a family -- we're a family.

"It's completely challenging our priorities and what's important to us. Like, how do we deal with this the right way?"

Feeling dejected, Robyn continued:

"This is where I feel like maybe what's best for the group is more important.

"I don't know, I guess not everybody agrees with that, so I guess this is what we're choosing.

"It's heartbreaking that this is where we're at, that this is what we've decided and this is how we're going to do this."

Janelle stuck to her guns, though.

She seemed to be the only person on the call (along with Meri, we guess) who realized the danger of COVID-19 and the extreme steps that needed to be taken.

Kody, because he sucks, said it wasn't "a made decision," however, and told his wives: "I've got to think about this a bit."

Because each of his wives runs their own household, "and we're not agreeing on how we're going to run each household the same, we're literally getting to a place where it feels like we're every house for themselves, every mother for themselves," he told cameras.

"Janelle's not going to sacrifice anything but time with me, but she's not going to sacrifice her kids for that time with me. It's just one of those weird things," Kody added.

"It's like, if we don't get on the same page, it's like, put it off on the next person. Well, I feel like it's being put off onto me."

Furthermore, because he's very selfish, Kody didn't like being told what to do.

"My schedule is always a sensitive subject. All my wives have a different opinion of what my schedule should be," he said.

"But the issue is it's a sensitive subject to me, and I don't like them telling me what my schedule is."