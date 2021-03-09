Kim Kardashian Weeps on KUWTK Trailer: My Divorce Makes Me Feel Like a Loser!

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is promising a lot.

Khloe and Tristan prepare for surrogacy. Kendall has baby fever. Scott wants to propose to Kourtney.

But amidst so many happy transitions, Kim looks absolutely miserable.

Fans can conclude only one thing: we're seeing her break down over divorcing Kanye.

Kim Kardashian has cried on camera before.

The mother-of-four has been widely memed for her tears.

This time, she has a line that goes with it.

"I feel like a f--king loser!" Kim loudly laments through her tears.

That might sound like the complaint that would come from an embarrassed teen girl.

But Kim's situation is a little more adult and her embarrassment more public than a popular girl dumped just before prom.

On this, the final season of the landmark reality series, Kim is likely only referring to one thing.

She has to be talking about the end of her relationship with Kanye West.

After six years of marriage and four children, Kimye is over.

This teaser seems to suggest that their marriage will unravel before our very eyes.

Obviously, we all know the highlights -- Kanye's very public nonsense that drove a knife into the heart of their union.

But Kim's private reactions? We've never seen those before.

Kanye's obvious mental health struggles have been painfully apparent for years.

His lack of a filter or impulse control and his grandiose delusions are how many first heard of him.

(Particularly those who would not have found themselves listening to his music voluntarily)

Things became worse when Kanye began to be outspoken about his support for Donald Trump.

Obviously, support for the disgraced former president is not a symptom of mental illness. That stems from Kanye being a bad person.

His mental illness only made him speak of their shared "dragon energy" in such an alarming way.

Kanye's obsession with his personal religious journey and with politics eventually spiraled into Kim's worst nightmare.

Her husband, the father of her four children, decided to run for office.

This wasn't a run for mayor or state legislator or even for Congress. Kanye decided to run for the presidency.

This was absurd. It was a farce.

The over-the-top ridiculousness of Kanye's choice was highlighted by his self-named political party: the "Birthday Party."

Kanye opted for that name because of his fixation upon opposing abortion.

Kanye lamented that children who never exist in the first place will never have birthdays.

This of course led to one of his worst moments on his mockery of a campaign trail.

Yes, even worse than his bizarre claim that Harriet Tubman never actually freed any slaves.

Kanye decided to blurt out, while weeping, that Kim had considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with North.

That's a normal thing to consider, particularly given how early this was in their relationship.

Kim and Kanye only married in 2014, the year that North turned 1. There was a lot to contemplate.

But that consideration was Kim's business and literally only Kim's business.

Kanye should not have blurted that out to the crowd.

This was just one of so many incidents where Kim was humiliated and her children's lives made worse.

While some of Kanye's behavior is the result of his mental illness, Kim is not divorcing him because he's bipolar.

There are countless bipolar people who do not get up to any of his clownery. Mental illness is only part of the equation.

It will be interesting to see what was filmed (and what Kim allowed to air) of her divorce process. We'll start finding out on March 18.