Kim Kardashian: Ready to Date Again Amidst Kanye West Divorce?

Last month, after what we can only describe as months of "hype," Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West.

The divorce has been a long time coming.

Fans know that it's the right thing for their family and for their kids.

But how is Kim holding up? Is she ready to move on?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married almost 7 years ago, in May of 2014.

Sometimes, after year spent as a couple, people just grow apart.

A lack of love is not what has driven this Kimye divorce.

We suppose that, from a certain point of view, Kanye's increasingly erratic behavior and public statements could be considered "growing apart."

Due to sometimes untreated mental illness, Kanye's view of reality grew apart from the world that the rest of us inhabit.

But that alone was not enough of a wake-up call to end their marriage, unfortunately.

Kanye's self-aggrandizing journey was marked by years of public statements, on stages and in interviews.

Whether he was expressing paranoid delusions about medications or declaring support for disgraced now-former president Donald Trump, it was bad.

However, what appeared to cause the couple to reach a breaking point was Kanye's absurd presidential run.

It was a bad idea from the start, from the stakes of 2020 to the lack of support to the whole "Birthday Party" thing.

But on stage, Kanye made a bad situation worse.

Unfortunately, his claim that Harriet Tubman never truly freed slaves was not the worst of his rambling.

On stage at one of his troubling campaign events, Kanye spoke about his family.

He claimed that Kim had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with North, their eldest daughter.

Blurting this out in public, he embarrassed both his wife and daughter and entire extended family.

Kim asked fans to show patience with Kanye, in light of his bipolar disorder.

While many fans were quick to note that mental illness only seemed to be part of Kanye's issue, she did not immediately end things.

However, reports said that Kim and Kanye did live separately for months before Kim finally filed for divorce.

So Kim's divorce may be a work in progress, including a lot of division of property and careful consideration.

But she has effectively, it is said, been a "single" woman for many months, silently grieving her marriage.

So she's a hot 40-year-old millionaire celebrity who's basically been single for months.

That sounds like a prime time to date, even if it's a little too late for the dating to be captured on KUWTK's final season.

Kim would be in such high demand by partners that she'll have her pick.

But ... is she ready for that?

Reports say that Kim has no real interest in dating at the moment.

The mother of four is currently adjusting to living her life without Kanye as anything but her co-parent.

She is said to be focusing on her kids, for whom this is a much more earth-shaking adjustment.

That said, reports also say that her inner circle of friends and family are eager and willing to help when the time is right.

You have to imagine them each with their own shortlist of potential dates for Kim once she gives the word.

That said, we imagine that she might take things slowly, especially before filming with anyone or introducing them to her kids.