Kim Kardashian: Kanye Is Having Another Meltdown, Y'all!

For several weeks there, the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce was the worst-kept secret in Hollywood.

The impending split was public knowledge for so long that by the time Kim actually filed for divorce, it almost felt anti-climactic.

But apparently, Kanye himself still felt as though he'd been blindsided.

And we probably don't need to tell you that he's not the kind of guy who takes bad news very well.

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Kim is deeply concerned about Kanye's mental health in the wake of the divorce filing, but she "has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was."

"The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier," the source says.

"Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future."

It seems that some of Kim and Kanye's kids were in on the secret, and like the rest of us, they weren't terribly shocked when Kim pulled the plug on her marriage.

“The kids are doing great and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation," the source continues.

"Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this."

Kim, of course, did not make this decision lightly, and the insider says she fought with everything she had to save her marriage.

"She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally," the source says.

"Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process."

As usual, Kim is leaning heavily on her mother and sisters for support.

"Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with Kris [Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim," adds the source.

"Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation."

Kanye, sadly, has no such support system, but insiders say Kim has made it clear that he can always reach out to her if he feels the need.

And while she didn't forewarn Kanye that she would be filing, Kim reportedly feels that he should have seen it coming.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the third source said.

"The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits," the insider adds.

"Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

Here's hoping Kanye will be able to keep it under control.

We want this situation to result in an epic new album, not another Twitter tirade!