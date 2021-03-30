Kim Kardashian Has Been Divorced Three Times: Here's Why

We're sure you've heard the news by now:

After six years of marriage Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Reports that the relationship was crumbling initially came as a shock, not because Kim and Kanye seemed so happy, but because their egos and insecurities seemed to make them such a perfect match.

Before Kim contacted her divorce attorneys and took steps toward bringing about a legal end to the marriage, insiders say she did everything in her power to make the relationship work.

Kim had been divorced twice before, but this was the first of her marriages to last longer than a year and to produce any children.

And interestingly, it seems Kim and Kanye might be divorcing for the exact opposite reason that Kim's first two marriages didn't work.

Kim was just 19 when she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas.

She claims she was high on ecstasy when the two of them exchanged vows, and she fled from the marriage just a few months later.

Kim says her relationship with Thomas quickly became abusive, but he offers a different reason for the short-lived relationship:

He says Kim revealed herself to be a "fame-seeker," and it soon became clear that she had only married him so that he would pay for her plastic surgeries.

"She can’t write or sing or dance, so she does harmful things in order to validate herself in the media," Thomas later said in an interview.

Shortly after Kim and Damon went their separate ways, she went on a date with Nick Lachey, then of 98 Degrees fame.

Lachey offered a similar account of young Kim as a fame-obsessed social climber.

"She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater,” Lachey revealed at the time.

After a few more high-profile relationships -- including the one with Ray J that yielded the infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape -- Kim settled down with NBA player Kris Humphries.

Kim and Kris got hitched after just a few months of dating, but the marriage lasted a scant 72 days.

Asked after the fact about rumors that his marriage to Kim was nothing more than a publicity stunt, Kris offered an evasive answer, which suggested that he was not in on the scheme.

“I would never go through something and do something that wasn’t real or I didn’t believe in, so I can really only speak for myself in terms of that," Humphries told Access Hollywood.

As ScreenRant points out, it sounds as though Kris is suggesting that for Kim, the marriage was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Not long after her second marriage came to an end, Kim became involved with Kanye West.

'Ye was already one of the most famous recording artists on the planet, and his marriage to Kim only boosted his public profile even more.

Kim and Kanye have been open about the fact that they were drawn to one another in part because of their achievements, and yes -- their fame.

And it seems that both experienced career benefits as a result of the marriage -- each of them entered the relationship as millionaires, and they're now exiting as billionaires.

But was Kim's third marriage part of a misguided effort to bolster her fame? Far from it.

In fact, the non-stop attention seems to have been one of the stress factors that led Kim and Kanye to call it quits.

Insiders say the 2020 Twitter rant in which Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill was the straw that broke the camel's back and led Kim to conclude that the relationship had run its course.

Both halves of the Kardashian-West union had complained extensively about the pressures of fame by that point, and it seems this very public scandal drove them to their breaking point.

We may never know for sure if there's any truth to the claims made by Kim's first two husbands.

But there's no denying that Kim has spent much of her adult life in pursuit of fame.

And now, in an ironic turn of events, it appears that fame was a major factor in the dissolution of her third marriage.