Kim Kardashian Finally Confesses: Kanye is a Nut on Twitter!

Kim Kardashian tried to tread lightly on the latest episode of her family's reality show.

In the end, however?

The mother of four revealed more than ever before about the state of her marriage to Kanye West.

On an installment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that was filmed way back in the summer of 2020, Kim was asked by close pal Malika Haqq about Kanye announcing his bid for the White House.

"Is your husband running for president, are you going to be the next first lady?" Haqq asked, only sort of in jest.

"That is what I'm not sure of. It's been a long day," Kim responded, before saying she tries to support West, but it can be challenging.

"You know, I don't want to talk about it on camera. I don't want to talk about Kanye or anything. You shouldn't pay attention to it, please, please don't."

How could anyone not, however?

Kanye went out on the campaign trail and told the world he had wanted to abort daughter North.

In a subsequent confessional, Kim addressed everything going on -- by refusing to really delve into it.

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," she said.

"You clearly see them on Twitter, I'm still gonna choose to not really talk about it here."

That has been sort of true.

For a VERY famous couple, Kim and Kanye did an admirable job of keeping their relationship mostly private over the years.

Until that became no longer possible, of course.

Until Kanye seemingly suffered a breakdown last year and Kim had to issue a statement on her husband's mental illness.

On this episode, meanwhile, a microphone picked up Kim talking to someone on the phone at one point.

"I'm happy to come, I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to him, he says no," she said to the person on the other end of the call.

"I'm happy to come tomorrow, I'm happy to come next week, whatever he wants. I'm still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him and I know he needs that."

It's clear here that 1. Kim is talking about Kanye; 2. Kim is talking about going to see Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming.

In a confessional, Kim said that while in Wyoming, Kanye had been "posting a lot of things on social media, so that's been a little bit frustrating."

Later on, while hanging out with her sisters, Kourtney admitted she had a chat with Kanye about the social media drama.

"He called me the other morning, I meant to tell you," the Poosh founder told Kim.

"He said, 'It would be nice to be able to say things.' I said, 'Yeah, say what you want to say.

"Maybe it'll start people thinking a certain way or getting a thought in their head, but did you have to say those tweets publicly?'"

Kourtney claimed that Kanye agreed with this assessment and said he made a mistake in airing all his thoughts on such a forum.

The episode concluded with Kim once again saying she'd be heading to Wyoming to figure thiings out.

"My life with Kanye, I got this, I'm dealing with it on my own and it's going to be okay," she said.

In the end, of course, it was not okay.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of 2021.

Neither star has commented on the split, but it appears to be amicable thus far.

Perhaps, at least one report has surmised, this is because Kanye doesn't seem to care about it at all.