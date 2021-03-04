Kim Kardashian Divorce Update: Who's Getting the Main House?

So far, so good and extremely amicable between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

A few weeks after the former sex tape participant and the unstable rapper confirmed their divorce, multiple insiders have made it clear that no tension exists between the estranged husband and wife.

The legal split is not yet finalized.

But all negotiations are moving along smoothly.

Need a fresh example?

According to TMZ, Kardashian is expected to be awarded the ex-couple's mansion in Hidden Hills, despite the fact that Kanye helped design the property.

Yes, the building of this home was a passion project for West for many years.

However, this is the main residence in which Kim and Kanye's four kids have been raised -- and Kanye, to his credit, doesn't want to uproot his children from their beloved house.

Earlier this month, we got a look at the Kimye divorce papers.

What do they reveal?

Kim listed the reason for the break-up as "Irreconcilable differences."

Kim is seeking joint physical legal custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Yes, these really are the names of the pair's kids.

Kim has also requested that both her and Kanye's ability to award spousal support be terminated.

These bullet points may help explain why Kim and Kanye don't have a lot to argue with when it comes to their divorce.

The stars are independently wealthy, so there's no battle over money.

Yes, Kim will get the California mansion, which is located mere blocks from many of her family members; but Kanye will get to keep the ranch he adores in Wyoming.

Yes, Kim wants to be the main caretaker of her young children.

But... come on. Does anyone out there really think Kanye would have wanted this responsibility?

Speculation of Kim filing for divorce started to spread around the Internet in early 2021.

It was rather telling at the time that Kardashian never sought to shoot it down in any way, shape or form.

As for why Kim is divorcing Kanye?

The problems allegedly started back when West ran for President last spring and summer, rambling on like a true madman during campaign stops and revealing a few very personal secrets in the process.

At one point, West admitted that he had wanted to abort their first daughter, North.

At another point, the artist taunted his then-wife and confessed for the first time that she had previously wanted to break-up with him.

At yet another point, he referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un."

Kardashian was forced to issue a lengthy statement shortly afterward about Kanye's struggle with Bipolar Disorder... and it's all been a mess ever since.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! News in January.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids.

But they have been living separately.

"Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

And now, after seven years of marriage, it's official.

For the record, neither Kim nor Kanye has actually addressed the split in public.

That doesn't mean a reconciliation is in the works, however.

It probably just means that Kim is waiting to talk about it on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.