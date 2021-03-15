Khloe Kardashian: Tristan is DESTINED to Be With Me!!!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans cringed when they saw Khloe and Tristan prepare for surrogacy.

Khloe seems very serious about maintaining her relationship with Tristan, despite everything.

Over the weekend, her cheating baby daddy turned 30.

Khloe wrote a gushing public tribute to him ... and basically thanked him for cheating. WTF?

Khloe and Tristan Thompson, All My Love

"THE ONES THAT ARE MEANT TO BE," Khloe's caption began ominously.

"ARE THE ONES WHO GO THROUGH EVERYTHING THAT IS DESTINED TO TEAR THEM APART," she claimed.

"AND," Khloe continued, "THEY COME OUT EVEN STRONGER THAN THEY WERE BEFORE."

Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday

"THANK YOU FOR SHOWING ME EVERYTHING YOU SAID YOU WOULD," Khloe wrote.

She thanked Tristan "FOR THE FATHER YOU ARE."

Khloe also praised him "FOR THE BEST FRIEND I HAVE IN YOU."

Khloe Kardashian Dances and Grinds with Tristan Thompson

"I'M THANKFUL THAT I CAN DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WITH YOU," Khloe added, "AND IT FEELS LIKE EVERYTHING."

She expressed: "I HOPE YOU KNOW TODAY AND [EVERY DAY] HOW LOVED YOU ARE."

Khloe stated that Tristan is loved "BY ME AND SO MANY."

Outside with Tristan and Khloe

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TT!" Khloe exclaimed.

She congratulated him: "WELCOME TO 30!"

Saturday, March 13 was Tristan's birthday. He was born in 1991.

Tribute to Khloe

Khloe announced: "I CAN'T WAIT FOR ALL OF THE MEMORIES."

Her captionc oncluded: "THIS IS WHEN LIFE JUST STARTS GETTING GOOD."

You can see Khloe's all-caps affection here -- and Tristan saw it, too.

Khloe Kardashian IG Tristan Thompson meant to be

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO," Tristan replied.

He added: "Let's keep building amazing memories."

The notorious cheater included a string of red heart emojis.

Khloe and Tristan's Thanksgiving

Let's approach what Khloe is saying because there's ... a lot to observe.

First of all, we know what Khloe meant when she gushed about him being loved by her "and so many."

But ... in light of his multiple cheating scandals, it's kind of funny. Ma'am, wasn't that the problem?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, Face-Licking Photo

"Welcome to 30" is also a funny line.

Traditionally, a person is "welcomed" to their thirties by general discomfort.

You sleep wrong one night and you wake up feeling like you fell down the stairs. It's not fun.

Cuddle for Khloe

It's also more than a little weird to hear Khloe refer to life "just getting good."

She is a celebritiy, worth tens of millions of dollars and from an all-millionaire family.

If life wasn't already "good" before now, what does that mean for the rest of us?

A Kiss Between Lovers

But our lighthearted fun at Khloe's expense aside, the key to her post is at the beginning.

Many people would look at the pain and toxicity of multiple extremely public cheating scandals as what they are: dealbreakers.

For Khloe, it seems that she has talked herself into viewing all of Tristan's misdeeds as the opposite of that.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

Khloe appears to view all of the emotional hardships and public humiliation as some sort of ... cosmic test.

In her mind, she and Tristan "passed" this test by not giving up on their relationship.

It seems clear that she does not care what others think ... at least, that she won't let them change her mind.

A Khloe Kardashian Kiss

One of the real struggles of fan culture is watching real people make mistakes.

Best case scenario, Khloe is rewarding Tristan's bad behavior.

What feels more likely, of course, is that she's also setting herself up to have her heart broken again the next time that Tristan cheats.

