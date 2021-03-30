Khloe Kardashian FLIPS OUT on Fans: Shut Up About My Ever-Changing Face!

From social media to Khloe's segments on KUWTK's final season, she's making one thing clear:

As far as she is concerned, the constant comments on her ever-changing face are unwelcome.

It's not just the mockery that she resents.

Even expressions of genuine concern are dismissed as "bad vibes."

On Monday, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to tell her critics, both real and perceived, to move along.

"We don't accept negative vibes here," Khloe admonished her followers.

The message continued with a very firm: "Move along."

This message comes only days after another.

"Next time someone tries to put you down," the black-on-white Instagram Story quote began.

The quote continued: "remember that confidence is quiet but insecurity is loud."

And yet another Story told fans: "Remember, you will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you."

The quote claimed: "You will only be criticized by someone who is doing less than you."

Whether or not that is true is very debatable, but it fits in perfectly with Khloe's perceived mindset.

Some of the most recent commentary on Khloe's apparent shapeshifting of her face came just days ago.

See, Khloe is endorsing Nurtec, a migraine medication, in a new ad where she eats popcorn and plays with her daughter, True.

But to fans, the medicine was a distraction -- and Khloe's once again radically different face was the center of their focus.

This was the ad. And yes, Khloe looks so, so different.

"SHE LOOKS SO DIFFERENT," one fan exclaimed.

Another commenter asked: "Who the hell is that?"

"What happened to her nose?!!" another fan demanded.

"I wish she'd leave her face alone," expressed another commenter, sounding defeated.

"Wow Khloe was the prettiest. I just wish she knew that. They dang botched my kiki," wrote another.

As you can see, these comments come from a place of concern, not of malice.

They're not trolling Khloe, attacking her, or body-shaming her.

But to Khloe, every comment on her facial transformations seems to feel like an attack.

Khloe has been a target of genuine viciousness and body-shaming.

She became famous during an era when it was still widely considered acceptable to shame someone's body for actual or perceived weight.

That time has thankfully passed, but for years, she was the target of brutal scrutiny.

As a result, Khloe underwent a metamorphosis, one matched only by her youngest sibling, Kylie.

Khloe rewrote her entire brand and daily routines and authored Revenge Body.

It is tragic that

But that campaign of bullying is not what is happening here.

In fact, fans aren't really commenting on Khloe's actual face in a negative light.

As you can see from the comments that we quoted, they affirm that Khloe is a beautiful woman.

The issue that fans have, rather, is that Khloe does not seem to see her own beauty, only flaws.

These fans are expressing concern that, like the Batman villain, Calender Girl, Khloe is hiding her actual face due to imagined shortcomings.

The truth of course is that Khloe is and always has been a phenomenally beautiful woman.

So no, Khloe is not being face-shamed. No one thinks that she's ugly.

One could argue that she is being "filter-shamed" or "photoshop-shamed."

That may be the case, even if fans only intend to help. They feel for her, but Khloe only sees it as an attack.