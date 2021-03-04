Khloe Kardashian BUSTED Over-Editing Pics Again! Fans Ask If She's Okay

Just last month, Khloe Kardashian's weird distorted foot photos horrified her fans.

It's not just that the photos didn't look right, though sure, that got some laughs.

Fans are worried that her body image issues are getting worse, not better.

Khloe's latest series of pics, modeling her clothing line, are getting attention for all of the wrong reasons.

There was a time when "nostalgia" was considered unhealthy.

In 2021, we're waxing nostalgic for such a time as we look at Khloe's new fashion line.

She wants to bring back the "style of 1991" but with a "2021 attitude."

As someone who has been binging Murder She Wrote recently, I'd really question that aim at 1991 anything.

But what has fans concerned is that Khloe appears to be once again playing games with her appearance.

Using filters and pulling off a conspicuous Cindy Crawford look is the least of it.

If you look at this next photo, you can see how much Khloe's legs appear to be elongated.

After her recent bigfoot nightmare photo, Khloe did threaten to use the same lens some more in the future.

But fans cannot help but notice how little this photo of Khloe resembles the woman they've seen everywhere else.

Don't get us wrong -- Khloe looks great. Frankly, she always looks great.

But looking good and looking like her authentic self are not exclusive ... she just seems to act like they are.

We have another photo to show you, but ... Khloe's "face journey" is well documented and sets off alarm bells among fans.

Khloe is quick to point out when it's not "photoshop," but merely a "filter" or a "lens" creating a "stretching effect."

These defenses miss the point -- fans worry that such a beautiful woman seems to avoid looking like herself.

With that said, however, this next photo is one that we have stared at, mystified, wondering what we're seeing.

We are not in any way body-shaming Khloe. And as we have observed for years, Khloe has a dynamite booty.

But fans are questioning if this is an authentic look at the mother-of-one's posterior.

We don't know the answer, but we can understand why they are asking -- we have asked the same questions.

We all remember when Kim Kardashian "broke the internet."

It redefined what many people thought was possible in terms of human anatomy.

Maybe that's what's going on with Khloe. If so, more power to her!

But as long as Khloe continues her shapeshifting act between photos, fans will have questions.

For years, she has been busted photoshopping her pics and otherwise altering how they look.

In this photo above, she looks like she's morphing into a digitigrade (goals, am I right?), which she laughed off.

For years, Khloe was subjected to relentless social media cruelty and mockery.

Remember, she rose to fame at a time when our culture considered body-shaming to be a source of humor.

Khloe resolved to use her wealth and resources to obtain her "revenge body," even writing a book with that title.

In more recent years, Khloe's apparent insecurities have appeared heightened.

She does not look the same in so many Instagram photos as she appears on reality TV or in interviews.

Post after post gets debunked, setting off alarm bells, but Khloe continues to do it.

Some fans speculate that it's about her age, or her post-baby body, or about Tristan Thompson's habit of remorseless cheating.

Whatever the soruce of her editing sprees, Khloe is a beautiful woman with an amazing body.

We wish that she could see that as clearly as we do.