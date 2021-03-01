Kenya Moore Doubles Down on Threesome Claim: Someone Shagged the Stripper!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta sat down for a group dinner on Sunday night and tried to get to the bottom of the most pressing issue on reality television:

Whose bottom was slapped the week before by Bolo the Stripper?

Did Porsha Williams really do the deed with this well-polished hunk? (And would anyone blame her if so?)

As you likely know if you're reading this right now, Kenya Moore previously claimed that Williams slept with a stripper at the conclusion of Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party in South Carolina.

The Bravo star swore she woke up the morning after this gathering, and:

"When I tell you it was a certified freak-hoe show, I heard someone saying, 'F--- me harder. F--- this p---- harder.'"

She strongly implied that Williams was the one who had sex with Bolo, while Porsha has at least confessed to wanting to see Bolo's penis.

At the beginning of Sunday's episode, the woman came together for their final cast dinner, during which LaToya Ali wonderedd if Drew Sidora was the person that Moore allegedly heard making "moans and groans" with Bolo.

Kenya, for her part, reiterated her allegation.

"It seems, though, it was multiple people in a room, and I stood there because I'm like, 'I don't know what I'm hearing,'" told her castmates, adding:

"I think I heard multiple women's voices and I heard a man."

Kenya went on to detail that the intercourse-related noises were coming from the side of the house by Kandi Burruss and Porsha's rooms ... where an open room was located.

Kandi denied taking part in any under-the-sheet shenanigans, which prompted Porsha to ask if Kenya was talking about her alleged actions.

"I didn't point any fingers at anyone," replied Kenya.

"What I'm saying is I heard these noises and whatever it is, it was what it was."

Following the final cast meal, Tanya spoke up and spoke out.

"I feel the need to dispel this," she said on Sunday's installment, adding: "All I know is that I spent the night in this girl's room," pointing to Porsha.

This admission seemed to confirm to Kenya at least part of what she had heard.

"I know Porsha's voice -- I know it was her in the room," she explained in a confessional. "And Tanya admitted to being in the room with Porsha. Case closed."

Boom, she was saying here. There's your threesome partners with Bolo!

Moore even alleged to cameras that "Porsha definitely knows that Bolo's penis is real because it was the same penis that was banging her so hard last night that it was hitting her windpipe and making her call him 'daddy!'"

Come on now, Kenya. Stop beating around the bush!

After Moore referred to the moaning and groaning as "disgusting," Porsha got up and left the table.

She stormed away.

"Kenya's implication is straight up disrespectful. All this aggression and her doing everything to shame me. But girl, you can't destroy what God has built," Porsha told cameras in a confessional.

"Good luck, bitch."

After Porsha departed, the remaining star continued the conversation, with Kandi telling the group that "whatever anybody did is their business."

Kenya insisted any shagging of the stripper would have shown bad "judgment," prompting Kandi to interject as follows:

"Didn't I say from the jump: 'This is a no-judgment zone.' If you here to judge, then you need to take your ass home."

After they got back home, Drew and Porsha met and discussed the crazy trip to South Carolina.

"What happens at a ladies' bachelorette party needs to stay at the ladies' bachelorette party," said Drew.

"That's code," agreed Porsha.

"Y'all breaking all kind of code," said Drew.