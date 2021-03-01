Kendall Jenner's Net Worth Revealed: Is She the World's Richest Model?

We probably don't need to tell you that Kendall Jenner is rich.

Obviously, she's not as rich as some of her siblings (she does have the world's youngest self-made billionaire in her family, after all), but she really is phenomenally loaded.

How loaded, you ask?

Well, despite stiff competition from Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, Elin Nordegren and the like, there's reason to believe that Kendall might be the world's highest-paid model.

Forbes magazine bestowed that title upon Kendall in 2018.

But a lot's happened in the years since, including that pesky little pandemic that upended the global economy.

So where does Kendall stand now?

Well, believe it or not, she might still be at the head of the pack in terms of earnings.

That's because Kendall -- perhaps in need of some side projects in order to fend off quarantine boredom -- has spent the past year branching out like never before.

Sure, she's taken some hits here and there, but for the most part, the Kendall Jenner business is booming.

First the bad news:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, and that's bad news for Kendall's pocketbook.

In fact, despite the fact that she hasn't been appearing on the show quite as often in recent years, she's still been raking in about $4.5 millon per season.

The good news, however, is that the show is just one of several revenue streams that have been flooding Kendall's bank account.

For example, in 2020, Kendall finally teamed up with Kylie Jenner on a collaboration for the younger sister's makeup line.

The numbers aren't in yet, but this little venture could wind up being huge for Kendall.

After all, this is the same cosmetics brand that earned Kylie a spot in the billionaire club.

Could it be just as lucrative for Kendall?

Probably not, since Kylie recently sold off 51 percent of the business, but you can bet that the team-up will earn Kendall a pretty nice payday anyway.

And besides, that project is small potatoes compared to some of the other hustles that Kendall has in the works.

For starters, she's got her modeling career.

Covid may have put a temporary stop to runway shows, but Kendall has been doing just fine without them.

Like her sisters, she makes major bank from posting sponsored content on her Instagram page.

In fact, Forbes estimates that Kendall raked in $16 million from social media last year.

On top of that, Kenny is about to join Kim and Kylie in marketing an actual product, in addition to her name and likeness.

Last month, Kendall announced that she's launching a tequila brand.

The move was criticized by some who felt that Kendall was guilty of cultural appropriation.

“I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she wrote on social media.

“After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING … 3.5 years later, I think we’ve done it!”

We won't get into the ethics of the move, but from a business perspective, Kendall seems to have the right idea.

Several celebs have made a pretty penny from peddling booze, including George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds.

If Kendall's company turns out to be even half as popular, she might soon be joining her younger sister in the 10-digit league.