Kendall Jenner Gets Slammed For Ultra-Revealing Thong Selfie

Kendall Jenner's Instagram page has been receiving a lot of attention in recent weeks.

Obviously, Kendall's pics always receive a lot of attention, but there was a time when the comments were overwhelmingly positive.

That's no longer the case.

Don't get us wrong, the 25-year-old model will always have her share of fans, but these days she has quite a few haters, as well.

The trouble started with some recent pics that Kendall had clearly photoshopped.

At one point, fans observed that Kendall had even used a "body filter" on a video that she posted to her page.

She was called out as a result of a glitch in the clip which caused her waist to magically contract and expand.

All of this negative attention couldn't come at a worse time.

As we previously reported, Kendall's net worth is largely dependent on her Instagram activity.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, and the modeling industry has largely shut down as a result of the pandemic.

(Walking the runway in a mask for a sparse, socially-distanced audience just isn't as sexy.)

Additionally, Kendall has a new business venture in the works, one that relies largely on her likability.

Kendall's 818 tequila brand has already run into PR problems, with critics accusing the model-turned-CEO of cultural appropriation.

Now, Kendall is running up against criticism yet again.

This time, it's for a pic that doesn't appear to be retouched, but has been taken by some fans as a sign that Kendall is not who she used to be.

The offending image can be seen below:

What we have here is a standard-issue Kardashian belfie (that's a butt-focused selfie).

It's the sort of thing we've seen many, many times before, both from Kendall and from her sisters.

But because Kendall is currently Instagram's favorite punching bag, commenters are ragging on her for doing what she's always done.

"She used to be so likeable but shes becoming just like the rest of her sisters," wrote one commenter, according to The Blast.

"I always had such high hopes that Kendall wouldn't succumb to the Kardashian/Jenner family business," another added.

"She is completely in love with herself," a third chimed in.

For one, we'd like to point out that there's nothing inherently wrong with being in love with yourself, and there's certainly nothing wrong with snapping a selfie and posting it on days in which you're feelin' your own look.

We're not totally sure why the criticism of Kendall's photoshopped pics has resulted in trolls flooding the comments on her un-edited photos, but it's a pretty lame trend.

We understand that a lot of people feel as though Kendall has a responsibility to her younger, more impressionable followers.

And we get that she might be creating unrealistic goals and body image issues by tinkering with her photos.

But the woman is also under a lot of pressure, and like all of us, she just wants to present her best self on social media.

At this point, we're sure she's gotten the message that photoshopping pics is not a talent that she possesses -- so maybe we can all just lighten up on her a bit, mmm-kay?