Kelly Dodd Trashes Meghan Markle: You Sold Out Your Family!

Kelly Dodd has made it clear over the past several months:

She doesn't really believe in COVID-19.

She doesn't really believe in the equality of races.

And she doesn't think poor people matter very much in America.

The very polarizing Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, however, does have an opinion on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Pretty much everyone does these days, you know?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down across from Oprah Winfrey this past Sunday night and blasted the Royal Family in every way possible.

Markle explained how she felt so much pressure a few years ago and was being portrayed in such a negative light... that she pondered suicide and asked Buckingham Palace to help her find professional help.

The Palace refused, however.

Markle and her famous husband also both confirmed that one unnamed member of the Royal Family was concerned that their son, Archie, would be born with dark skin.

Which, just... YIKES.

Nearly everyone on the planet not named Piers Morgan has come out in support of Markle and Harry in the wake of this bombshell interview -- but Dodd doesn't seem entirely convinced.

“I find it hard to believe that Oprah made $9 [million] to do this interview but [Meghan and Harry] didn’t get paid,” Kelly Tweeted on March 8, adding:

“Maybe they didn’t get paid personally but did their business Archwell get paid ??

"Why do this for free especially when you got cut off ? Just asking a [question] haters.”

There's been various reports online that Markle and Harry were actually paid $7 million for the special, although reps for the celebrities have denied they received any direct payment.

Dodd, however, wouldn't blame the couple if they did make some bank off this interview.

In fact, she's dumbfounded over why they might NOT have done so.

“I get false media sh*t all the time!! But I would never ever sell my family down the river !!" she added in another Tweet, seemingly slamming the Duke and Duchess, prior to adding:

"Ever .. unless it was for money.”

Maybe she was joking here? Maybe not?

It's never easy to tell with Kelly Dodd.

Kelly did at least make her feelings for Oprah Winfrey well known

“I really miss [Oprah]!! I miss her show and I miss learning from her,” she felt a need to write in yet another social media message.

This, it must be noted, is pretty much the only thing Dodd has ever said with which we agree.

The long-time Bravo personality has come under extreme fire of late for her views on mask-wearing and on basically anyone who isn't very wealthy.

She's definitely an elitist and probably a racist and her future on The Real Housewives of Orange County is therefore unknown.

Dodd alleges that has not been fired by the cable network and claims she'll remain a vital cast member on Season 16, although Bravo has allegedly said no decision has been made on her future.

What's our take on Dodd?

It's the opposite of her take on Oprah.

We never want to see Kelly Dodd on television ever again.