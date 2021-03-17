Kelley Flanagan Dunks on Peter Weber: He Makes Women Feel Like Sh-t!

With all the controversy surrounding Matt James' season of The Bachelor, it's easy to forget about the days when the show pissed everyone off for much simpler reasons.

Take Peter Weber's season, for example.

Pilot Pete was very clearly not ready for marriage, or even a serious relationship.

And yet, he wasted everybody's time by going through the motions and pretending like he might prepared to settle down.

In the end, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, even though he clearly had no interest in marrying her. Classy.

From there, he tried to get with his season's runner-up, Madison Prewett, who wisely kicked him to the curb.

And then it was on to Kelley Flanagan.

Peter and Kelley dated for almost a year until she escaped from the high-flying mama's boy back in January.

Actually, Peter dumped Kelley, but hey - freedom is freedom.

Until this week, Kelley mostly kept silent about the split, but she spilled some major tea during an interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday,

"If I could put it in the best way, I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship," Flanagan shared.

"Actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out. If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal," she continued.

"Communication is huge in a relationship."

"There were things where I would essentially be like, ‘Hey, this makes me feel like s--t. This makes me feel like this way.'"

While we're sadly not surprised that Peter made Kelley "feel like sh-t," we commend her for confirming our worst fears about the most immature fella to take to the skies since Peter Pan.

"It took me a while to sit there and kind of figure out that they weren't really changing and there's a point in time where you have to accept that and it sucks," Kelley continued.

"We were definitely struggling and having hard times during that time and there was a lot of push back from both ends," she added.

"I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days to process it myself before we let the entire world know," she said.

"I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself before I have it on blast."

"That necessarily wasn't granted."

As for the persistent rumors of Peter and Kelley getting back together, Flanagan says there was a time, post-breakup, when she and Weber briefly tried to make it work, but they quickly realized it wasn't meant to be.

"We were definitely struggling and having hard times during that time and there was a lot of push back from both ends," she told Bristowe.

It seems the nail in the coffin came when Peter and Kelley were on a break, and he decided to take that opportunity to announce the end of their relationship - without consulting her first.

Basically, it was already over, but their public breakup was news to her.

When you're a private person thrust into a high-profile relationship, that request for the opportunity to handle things in house, so to speak, is more than reasonable - yet it apparently went ignored.

It's like Peter realized that people are still talking about Juan Pablo, and so he decided to make a final bid for the title of Worst Bachelor of All Time.

We're sure he'll never lack for companionship, though.

After all, he always have his mother.