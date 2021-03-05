Kathryn Dennis Loses Custody in Bitter Court Battle with Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel claimed that Kathryn Dennis gave their son fetal alcohol syndrome.

That was just a fraction of what the disgraced former Southern Charm star had to say about his (first) baby mama.

Their latest custody war has been nothing short of ugly.

And the outcome is going to be a hard pill for Kathryn to swallow.

The Sun reports that Kathryn Dennis has temporarily lost custody of both of her children.

For now, Kathryn is only allowed supervised visitation with Kensie and Saint, every other weekend.

The rest of the time, both children are with their father, Thomas Ravenel.

Specifically, an insider shares: "She has supervised visitation during the day Saturday and Sunday every other weekend."

That visitation may become even more complicated.

Thomas plans to move to Aiken, South Carolina.

Thomas proposed this plan to the judge (as was widely reported at the time) while requesting full custody.

The hearing at which this matter was decided took place on February 9.

The temporary custody order was filed by the court on Februay 25.

Many details of the custody battle were widely reported.

As such, on December 18, Kathryn filed a motion to seal the custody battle.

The request was approved.

This means that the temporary custody order is under seal.

Because of that, the reasons behind Kathryn's loss of custody are not publicly available.

Additionally, Kathryn's attorney has thus far declined to comment.

As we reported at the beginning of their latest custody battle, it was Thomas who requested this change.

Their joint custody, he claimed, no longer worked. He wanted primary custody.

He accused Kathryn of drug abuse and of neglecting the children.

Reportedly, it was on a trip to North Carolina with Kathryn and her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell that Thomas observed alleged cocaine use.

Apparently, Thomas told friends of his that not only was there a lot of coke being done, but Kathryn left some within reach of the children.

Kathryn's response in court was: "I do not use cocaine, so naturally I have not left any out for our children to access."

Kathryn also agreed in court to a drug test -- conditionally.

The first condition was that Thomas pay for it.

The second condition was that Thomas take one himself. Those are very fair terms.

Thomas told the court that he hired a man to conduct surveillance on the mother of his (first two) children.

Allegedly, this mercenary observed Kathryn leaving her children home alone unsupervised on multiple occassions.

While these allegedly took place last summer after midnight, it is difficult to imagine a parent doing such a thing.

In court, Thomas claimed that Kensie and Saint were seen alone in front of the house during one alleged absence.

Elsewhere, he claimed that a neighbor called the police after finding Saint wandering around without supervision.

Kathryn replied in court that she had not left her children alone.

Instead, Kathryn said that her father had been watching her children and fallen asleep -- once.

After that incident in which Saint ended up outside on his own, Kathryn said, her father was no longer entrusted to babysitting duties.

Thomas also laid into Kathryn's record when it came to getting the children to school on time and keeping them dressed in clean, well-fitting clothing.

Obviously, these are extremely serious allegations.

Because the case is sealed, we cannot know what other arguments were made (or refuted) in this custody battle.

We can hope that the court made the right call ... but fans also doubt that "full custody to Thomas Ravenel" could possibly be the best decision under any circumstance.