Kate Middleton's Family Lashes Out: She Did NOT Make Meghan Markle Cry!

When viewers tuned in to Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle earlier this month, they were unsure of what to expect.

But early on, Meghan gave the audience an idea of what sort of event this would be by dropping a bombshell about her long-rumored feud with Kate Middleton.

Meghan revealed that Kate had made her cry in the days before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Previously, the media had reported that it was Meghan who made Kate cry, but the Duchess set the record straight in front of an audience of millions.

When asked about the incident, Meghan informed Oprah that "the reverse happened."

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," she elaborated.

Since there was no pushback from Team Kate, it looked as though this might be one of the few segments of Meghan's interview that would remain undisputed.

But now, Kate's obnoxious uncle Gary Goldsmith is speaking out, and he's basically calling Meghan a liar.

“I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature,” Goldsmith told the Daily Mail this week.

“She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan," he added.

Obviously, Goldsmith seems to be harboring some sort of grudge against Meghan.

But he also has a reputation as the most ardent Kate-defender the world has ever known.

And Gary's profoundly creepy obsession with his niece was on full display in his latest Kate-related diatribe.

“Kate would have been trying to make the peace,” he continued.

“I would fight for Kate’s honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.”

Okay, guy -- no one's asking you to fight to the death for Kate's honor.

We're literally talking about an argument over whether or not a flower girl at a wedding should be made to wear stockings.

There's really no need to go charging into battle over this one.

Clearly, Gary is a ridiculous human being, but the problem is, he's not alone.

Recent polls indicate that Brits really aren't all that thrilled with the Royal Family as an institution, but there are many who still believe a clan of taxpayer-funded figureheads is a good idea.

And the ones who fall into that camp tend to be diehard royalists who share Gary's willingness to die for the most privileged people on the planet.

These are the same folks who raised hell every time Meghan's curtsy didn't pass muster, and now they're doubling down on their claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the worst thing to happen to the British Royal Family since the Declaration of Independence.

Now, these people have found a leader in Gary Goldsmith.

We're sure he'll be joining Meghan's wicked half-sister in trying to make a buck off of this situation any day now.