Kate Middleton: I NEVER Made Meghan Markle Cry!

There were so many surprising moments in the Oprah-Meghan Markle interview that it's tough to rank them in order of most shocking.

Obviously, the revelation that an unnamed royal inquired about Archie's skin tone takes the top spot.

Second place goes to the portion of the conversation in which we learned that Meghan became suicidal as a result of the abuse that she endured.

But after that, the list is up for debate.

Our vote for the third spot goes to the moment in which Meghan revealed that she did not make Kate Middleton cry ahead of her wedding.

Instead, Meghan informed viewers, it was Kate who made her cry.

The incident occurred just days before Meghan and Harry's wedding, and for obvious reasons it made a lasting impression on the bride-to-be.

Now, however, royal reporter Katie Nicholl -- a longtime defender of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- is claiming that there's reason to be skeptical about Meghan's account of the altercation.

"From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed," Nicholl recently told the Daily Mail.

"Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that."

Nicholl's loyalties to the House of Windsor might result in some dubious pro-Kate comments (of COURSE Kate felt that it was "all sorted"), but she's correct on that last point:

The fact is, Kate's not in a position to offer her side of the story -- but that's not Meghan's fault.

Ironically, it's the British tabloid media -- which spent so many years trashing Meghan and placing Kate on a pedestal -- that would now twist Middleton's words in order to maximize drama.

As it is, Kate likely felt that she had little choice but to keep up appearances by maintaining her schedule of royal engagements.

On Thursday, she and William appeared at a school in East London, their first appearance since Meghan's interview.

"This has been a very hard few days for Kate, but she turned up and committed to her work and duty last week," Nicholl told the Mail.

"People did notice that she appeared downcast and subdued. Behind closed doors she has been saddened, disappointed and hurt."

Nicholl went on to claim that Prince William and Kate "feel let down," as they continue to maintain that they were "hugely welcoming" to Meghan and Harry in the early days of the couple's relationship.

"Obviously, they still love Harry and Meghan, but this interview has ruffled feathers," Nicholl added.

That seems like a bit of an understatement to us.

Showing up five minutes late for tea is the sort of thing that "ruffles feathers" in the Royal Family.

What Meghan did was shake the to the institution to its very foundations -- and we mean that as the highest compliment.

Really, royal families shouldn't exist anymore, but if we're forced to continue putting up with these creaky old figureheads, the least they can do is drag their musty beliefs into the 21st century.

Otherwise, they can anticipate further PR disasters.

And eventually, even sycophants like Ms. Nicholl will turn tail and run.