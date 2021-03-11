Kanye West Refusing to Speak to Kim Kardashian Amidst Divorce Despite Co-Parenting Needs

Divorce is complicated, and Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West is no exception.

Yes, they already settled who gets the house after a squabble over it.

Reports say that Kim is making sure that Kanye can see the kids whenever he wants.

But there's a hitch: Kanye doesn't want to speak to Kim herself. He even changed his number.

Hello There, Wife

Page Six reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not really speaking ... at all.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce," an insider shares, "Kanye changed his numbers."

The source says that Kanye made this change "and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’"

Kanye in 2020

There is some animosity at play here, clearly.

However, the two continue to co-parent their children without actually directly speaking.

And Kanye regularly visits all four kids at home while Kim is not there.

Kim and Kanye In Wyoming

“Despite this, she trusts him around the kids," the insider reports.

"He loves them," the source affirms, "and is seeing a lot of them."

Apparently, the two have worked out a system for this.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

“She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids," the insider describes.

"They have an army of nannies," the source notes, "so the transition is easy.”

Yes, being absurdly wealthy can make a lot of things, even divorce, easier.

The Kanye Stare

Speaking of their wealth, there is of course more to divorce than just bitterness and custody.

“Kim owns all the land around the house," an insider notes of their Hidden Hills mansion.

"But," the source adds, "Kanye had bought the house himself."

Kanye West and North West Father's Day

The insider details: "Then they split the cost of the renovations."

"Kim fought to keep the place," the source explains, "because it is their children’s home."

"And," the insider notes, "she won."

Kanye West and 3 Kids

“Kanye of course has his ranch in Wyoming," the source points out.

"But he has recently been in LA recording and working," the insider adds.

"So," the source explains, "he comes to visit the kids regularly."

Kimye 2020

"But," the insider emphasizes, "she’s not shuttling the kids up to Wyoming and back.”

Fortunately, dividing their finances for the divorce is easy, since they had the good sense to sign a prenup.

The source characterizes: “It was an easy case of ‘You keep your money and I’ll keep mine.'”

Kanye West and 2 Kids

That is a good reminder for everyone that prenuptial agreements are a wise, wise choice.

Remember, if you don't come up with one yourselves, your estate will be divided according to the laws of wherever you happen to live.

Most couples would prefer to reach an agreement ahead of time, even if their assets aren't even a tenth of a percent of what Kim or Kanye are worth.

Kimye on the Red Carpet

Page Six tends to be accurate in its reporting, and this description about how Kim and Kanye are splitting things echoes prior reports from People.

"Kanye has been spending time with all the kids," the insider said at the time.

The source then detailed: "A nanny is around during the visits."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reminisce in Black and White

"Kim has not been around for the visits," the insider stated, "at Kanye's request."

"Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants," another source emphasized.

That insider added: "She has never threatened to keep him from the kids."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Better Days

"She only requires that he is not going to damage them," the source said bluntly.

"She knows he loves them," the insider affirmed, "and they love him."

The source reiterated that "Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants."

Kanye and North In the DR

"He knows he needs to be in contact with his kids," the insider shared.

The source opined: "They need contact with their father."

The insider then concluded: "He needs to show them how much he loves them."

